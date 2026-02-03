Explorer
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs: WATCH
The MPs credited Modi's leadership for the agreement's success during an NDA Parliamentary party meeting held at the Parliament premises.
National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, crediting him for the India-US trade deal.
#WATCH | Delhi | NDA MPs felicitate PM Modi for the India-US trade agreement, at NDA Parliamentary party meeting in Parliament premises pic.twitter.com/M5nMRwggtn— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026
