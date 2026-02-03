Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Can't Be Father Of All Deals': Congress Slams Modi Govt Over Trump's Announcement Of India-US Deal

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned why the news originated in Washington, alleging Trump's leverage over Modi and highlighting a pattern of India learning about its own government's actions from US sources.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 07:23 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India-US Trade Deal: The Congress on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government after US President Donald Trump publicly announced key details of an India-US trade understanding, including oil purchases and tariff cuts.

Trump said India had agreed to buy oil from the United States and halt imports of Russian oil. He also claimed Washington would reduce tariffs on imports from India from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. The announcement came late Monday night, shortly after Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone.

‘Can’t Be the Father of All Deals’

The opposition party questioned why such a significant development was revealed from Washington rather than by the Indian government. Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said Trump, not New Delhi, had once again broken news related to India.

Taking to X, Ramesh said that after the halt of Operation Sindoor, Trump had again made a major announcement concerning India from the US capital. He alleged that the former US president appeared to have leverage over Prime Minister Modi.

“President Trump clearly seems to have some leverage over Prime Minister Modi, who is now mortified of even being seen with him, let alone engage in the usual bout of hugs. It appears Mr. Modi has capitulated finally. Surely this cannot be the father of all deals,” Ramesh wrote.

“In Washington clearly Mogambo khush hai,” he added, using a popular cultural reference to underline his criticism.

‘Trump-Nirbharta’: Congress’s Fresh Jibe

The Congress also took aim at the Centre earlier in the day after the US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, confirmed that Trump had spoken with Modi. In a post on X, Gor said, “President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED.”

Reacting to that post, Ramesh said it was notable that confirmation of the conversation came from the US side rather than the Indian government.

“It seems that Prime Minister Modi and President Trump spoke to each other today. This information has been provided not by the Indian side but by the US Ambassador to India,” he said.

Ramesh added that this had become a pattern, with India learning about its government’s actions through Trump or his appointees. “This now seems to be the routine — India gets to know of its government’s actions only from President Trump or his appointees. Trump-nirbharta,” he said.

The government has not responded to the Congress’s remarks so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was announced regarding India-US trade details?

US President Donald Trump announced India's agreement to buy oil from the US and halt Russian oil imports. He also stated that tariffs on Indian imports would be reduced from 25% to 18%.

Why did the Congress criticize the announcement?

The Congress questioned why such significant details were revealed by the US President instead of the Indian government. They suggested Trump appeared to have leverage over Prime Minister Modi.

What does 'Trump-nirbharta' refer to?

It's a jibe by the Congress suggesting that India learns about its government's actions primarily through announcements made by Donald Trump or his appointees.

When was this trade understanding announced?

The announcement was made late Monday night, shortly after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 07:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump PM Modi India-US Deal India Us Deal
