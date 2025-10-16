India Denies Trump’s Claim That Modi Promised To End Russian Oil Imports

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndia Denies Trump’s Claim That Modi Promised To End Russian Oil Imports

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
India has denied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation regarding New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil. On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) contested Trump’s claim, stating that no such discussion had taken place.

“On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the ministry’s weekly press briefing.

Energy Imports Guided By Consumer Interest

Earlier in the day, the MEA issued a statement reaffirming India’s policy on energy sourcing, emphasising that safeguarding consumer interests remains a top priority amid global market volatility.

“India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective,” Jaiswal said in a written statement on Thursday.

Trump's Claims About Modi 

During a press conference from the Oval Office, President Trump claimed that Prime Minister Modi had assured him that India would stop buying oil from Russia.

“I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big stop,” Trump told reporters.

Rising Trade Tensions

India’s purchase of Russian oil has drawn attention since August, after President Trump imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on New Delhi as a penalty.

With the latest increase, Trump’s tariffs on India rose to a total of 50 percent. In response, Prime Minister Modi said he would not compromise on the livelihood of farmers, even if it meant “paying a heavy price.”

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
PM Narendra Modi MEA Randhir Jaiswal PM Narendra Modi
