India–UAE Set to Relax Visa Regime Amid Growing Strategic Partnership

HomeNewsIndiaIndia–UAE Set to Relax Visa Regime Amid Growing Strategic Partnership

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) India and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday made progress in liberaling visa policies for travel between the two countries.

The issue figured prominently at a meeting of the India-UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs (JCCA) that was held in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides also made progress in enhancing information flow and consular access and to expedite cooperation on extradition cases as well as on mutual legal assistance, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The discussions resulted in progress in four key areas including liberalisation of visa policies, it said.

The other areas are: information flow and consular access, cooperation on mutual legal assistance and extradition cases.

"The meeting took place in an atmosphere of traditional warmth and cooperation that characterises the historic and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE," the MEA said in a statement.

It said India appreciated the support extended by the UAE leadership and authorities for the welfare of the large Indian community residing in the UAE, which serves as a "vital bridge" in strengthening bilateral relations.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment in ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of their citizens living in each other's countries," it said.

Following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

There has been a significant upswing in bilateral trade and people-to-people ties after New Delhi and Abu Dhabi signed an ambitious comprehensive economic partnership agreement in 2022. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 11:00 PM (IST)
