New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI): India will host the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) 25th Council of Ministers meeting on November 27 with an emphasis on reviewing regional cooperation frameworks and identifying new areas of collaboration, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

This will be preceded by the 29th Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) meeting on November 25-26 in New Delhi.

The theme for India's IORA chairship 2025-2027 is 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region'.

This high-level gathering of ministers and senior officials from across the 23 Member States and 12 Dialogue Partners comes at a "critical juncture for the Indo-Pacific region," the MEA said in a statement.

The IORA meetings are slated to deliberate on future policy direction for IORA with an emphasis on reviewing regional cooperation frameworks and identifying new areas of collaboration, it said.

The New Delhi meeting will underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development, thereby reaffirming India's commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region) driving collective action for an open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order, the MEA said. PTI KND MPL

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