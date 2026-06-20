India will host the BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting on June 22-23. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will chair the discussions.
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India to Host BRICS NSA Meet; Global Security Threats, Emerging Technologies On Agenda
India will host the BRICS NSA meeting on June 22-23, chaired by Ajit Doval, with members discussing emerging security threats, technology-driven risks, counter-terrorism and global cooperation.
- India hosts BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting June 22-23.
- Discussions focus on non-traditional security challenges and global threats.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who will host the BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting?
Which countries are currently part of the BRICS grouping?
BRICS currently comprises 11 emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.
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