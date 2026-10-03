India Summons Pakistan Envoy Over Infiltration, Rejects ‘Baseless’ Ferozepur Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan protested BSF killing two citizens on October 2.

India summoned envoy, rejected allegations, protested infiltration facilitation.

Indian officials stated two men advanced despite border warnings.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to lodge a strong protest over what India described as Pakistan’s continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration.

India also rejected as “baseless and motivated” allegations made by Pakistan regarding an incident in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab along the International Border on October 2, 2026.

The development came after Pakistan summoned India’s Chargé d’Affaires to protest the alleged killing of two Pakistani men by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Bedian sector along the International Border on October 2.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry alleged that BSF personnel used “unprovoked lethal force against unarmed civilians” and rejected India’s description of the deceased as “infiltrators”.

Pakistan Seeks Probe Into Killings

Pakistan described the deaths as a “violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to life”.

“Such use of force was wholly unjustified and grossly disproportionate, resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives. Pakistan categorically rejects any attempt to mischaracterize the deceased as ‘infiltrators’,” its Foreign Ministry said.

Islamabad called on India to conduct an “immediate, transparent and credible” investigation into the incident and sought disciplinary and legal action against those responsible.

“India was further urged to ensure respect for fundamental human rights and international law, strictly observe relevant bilateral arrangements and established border procedures, exercise maximum restraint in dealing with such situations, and take effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” the statement said.

India’s Account Of The Border Firing

According to Indian officials, three suspected intruders were moving towards the Indian side of the border, but one later returned to Pakistan.

Tarn Taran Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bhikiwind) Atul Soni said the other two continued advancing despite warnings from BSF personnel to turn back.

A BSF sentry said the two men were also allegedly provoking the troops and saying they wanted to enter Indian territory. The BSF subsequently opened fire, killing the two men, Soni said.

Senior BSF officers visited the spot following the incident.

Pakistan Says Men Were ‘Unarmed’

Pakistani state media Radio Pakistan reported that two “unarmed civilians” were killed by BSF personnel near the border in Kasur, a border city in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Citing locals, the report said the incident occurred when three men from Ladhar village had moved a few steps ahead of a border pillar. Two were reportedly killed, while another sustained injuries after the BSF opened fire.

The deceased were identified as Azmat Rasool and Mohsin Jutt.

Radio Pakistan further claimed that none of the three men had attempted to cross the border fence and described the incident as a violation of the border agreement and standard operating procedures governing the Pakistan-India International Border.

The competing accounts of the incident have become the centre of the latest diplomatic dispute between India and Pakistan.