India summons Pakistan CDA over collision between Pak Navy vessel and Indian warship in Arabian Sea

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI): India on Wednesday summoned the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires (CDA) and lodged a strong protest over "unacceptable conduct" by a Pakistan Navy vessel that led to a collision with a frontline warship of the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea.

The Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, Saad Warraich, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a "strong protest" was lodged with him over the "unacceptable and unprofessional conduct" of Pakistani naval units at sea that caused the collision, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The incident happened last night.

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a late evening statement that it summoned the Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, and lodged a strong protest over what is alleged as a "highly provocative and unacceptable action" by a vessel of the Indian Navy in the Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The MEA said the Pakistani diplomat was advised to convey to the Pakistani authorities concerned the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents.

On the evening of September 15, a Pakistani Navy vessel closed in on a frontline Indian Navy warship that was on a routine surveillance mission in the north Arabian Sea at high speed, official sources said.

The Pakistani vessel Hunain manoeuvred in an unprofessional and unsafe manner, and this led to a collision, they said.

Hunain, an offshore patrol vessel, suffered heavy damage in the incident, the sources said.

The Indian warship continued on its assigned task under mission deployment in the region, the sources said, adding that the warship did not suffer any significant damage.

It is the first publicly known incident involving the two countries in the military domain since the four-day military hostilities in May 2025 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The MEA said the Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad has been instructed to lodge a similar protest with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

"While the incident, which took place in international waters, did not cause any major damage, the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991," it said.

The MEA said the Pakistani CDA was "advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents".

The Pakistan foreign ministry alleged that when the Pakistan Navy was undertaking its biennial exercise SEASPARK-26, the Indian vessel carried out "aggressive maneuvers in dangerously close proximity of Pakistani naval ship, resulting in contact between the two vessels".

"The incident constituted a serious violation of international law and the bilateral agreement on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troop Movements, 1991, and risked escalating tensions in the region," it said.

"The Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi will lodge the same demarche with India's Ministry of External Affairs," it said. PTI MPB KVK KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)