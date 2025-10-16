Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Signs Rs 659-Crore Deal For Night Sights For SIG 716 Rifles

India Signs Rs 659-Crore Deal For Night Sights For SIG 716 Rifles

The Night Sight will enable soldiers to fully exploit the longer effective range of the SIG 716 Assault Rifle.

By : ANI | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a contract worth Rs 659.47 crore for the procurement of Night Sights (image intensifiers) for the 7.62x51 mm SIG 716 assault rifle, along with associated accessories for the Indian Army, the ministry said in an official release.

According to the release, the procured Night Sights will enable accurate engagement of targets up to an effective range of 500 metres, even under starlit conditions, and will provide a marked improvement over currently fielded Passive Night Sights (PNS).

The procurement has been classified as a Buy (Indian-IDDM) case, with over 51 per cent indigenous content, marking a significant step towards Aatmanirbharata (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing.

The ministry stated that the initiative is expected to enhance domestic defence industry capabilities and create opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) involved in component manufacturing and raw material supply chains.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

The contract was signed with the consortium comprising M/s MKU Ltd (Lead Member) and M/s Medbit Technologies Pvt Ltd on October 15, 2025. The Night Sight will enable soldiers to fully exploit the longer effective range of the SIG 716 Assault Rifle, the defence ministry said.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
