India Sends 10 Electric Buses To Mauritius In Major Boost To New Delhi-Port Louis Ties

HomeNewsIndiaIndia Sends 10 Electric Buses To Mauritius In Major Boost To New Delhi-Port Louis Ties

High Commissioner Srivastava reaffirmed India's commitment to a "people-centric and sustainable development partnership with Mauritius."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 12:16 PM (IST)

Port Louis: Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius Anurag Srivastava has officially handed over the first batch of 10 electric buses (e-buses) to Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in a significant boost to New Delhi-Port Louis development ties.

The handover ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation in Reduit, a landmark symbol of India-Mauritius friendship.

The event was attended by Mauritian ministers, junior ministers, and senior dignitaries. It marked a major milestone, strengthening the green partnership under the development cooperation of both nations and reaffirmed the Enhanced Strategic Partnership agreed during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2025.

Sharing the highlights of the event, the Indian High Commission in Port Louis took to X and posted, "PM Ramgoolam recalled the historic State Visit of PM Modi to Mauritius in March and highlighted this e-bus project as a 'paradigm shift in public transport and a symbol of the special relationship that has stood the test of time'."

The Mauritian PM highlighted the role of the e-bus project in reducing emissions, cutting fuel imports & creating jobs in e-mobility. He "appreciated India's role in high-profile infrastructure & future-ready sectors like: Blue Economy, AI & Technology, Food & Maritime Security," the Indian mission added.

Addressing the event, High Commissioner Srivastava reaffirmed India's commitment to a "people-centric and sustainable development partnership with Mauritius."

He described the buses as "moving symbols of our friendship and commitment to a cleaner and greener planet."

He also outlined India's broader support for Mauritius's green transition, including an 8 MW Solar PV Farm (Henrietta), 100 Solar street lights and a Community solar farm in Rodrigues, the Indian High Commission mentioned.

PM Modi, during his Mauritius visit in March, held bilateral talks with his Mauritian counterpart, PM Ramgoolam and reaffirmed their commitment to the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two nations, which will further strengthen the diplomatic ties.

Both the leaders jointly inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation in Reduit. The landmark project, implemented under the India-Mauritius development partnership, underscored New Delhi's commitment to capacity building in the island nation.

The two leaders noted that India has been the leading development partner for Mauritius since its independence and has contributed significantly towards its infrastructure and developmental needs.

Highlighting New Delhi's support in successfully implementing several high profile infrastructure projects, such as India-Mauritius Metro Express Project, New Supreme Court Building, New ENT Hospital, 956 Social Housing Units, and Educational Tablets, among others, the Mauritian Prime Minister expressed gratitude for India-aided projects that form part of the East African nation's landscape across various sectors and have benefited all sections of Mauritius over the years.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
India-Mauritius Ties India Electric Buses Mauritius
