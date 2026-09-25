India, Russia, Iran among 9 countries to be part of BRICS Theatre Festival in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI): India, Russia, Iran and South Africa are among the nine countries that will present their theatrical productions at the BRICS Theatre Festival to be hosted in Delhi from October 12-14, a senior official said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said India will showcase two theatrical productions, while the participating countries will present productions reflecting their diverse languages, theatrical traditions and contemporary creative expressions.

Russia will be represented by two theatre groups at the festival to be held a month after India hosted the BRICS Summit here on September 12-13.

Apart from India, Russia, Iran, and South Africa, the festival will see participation from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia, the culture ministry said.

According to a schedule shared with media at the press conference held at the National School of Drama (NSD), 'Samudra Manthan', an India theatrical production, will be staged on October 12.

On October 13, Russia will stage 'Circus on Stings' while Iran will present 'Hidden' and Thailand will showcase 'Lak Sida (The Abduction of Sita)'.

The festival will close with 'Louha Purush' -- a play on the life and legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, according to the schedule.

The culture ministry said it will organise the festival from October 12 to 14, themed on 'Shared Stories, Shared Futures'. It will bring together over 100 theatre practitioners, scholars, students and cultural representatives from nine BRICS member and partner countries.

Aggarwal highlighted its significance as an important cultural engagement and its role in advancing people-to-people connections through theatre.

The culture secretary said that the festival builds on the Bhopal Declaration adopted at the BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting in August, which emphasised greater cultural cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and stronger network among artists and cultural practitioners. India also proposed a voluntary artist registry to facilitate such exchanges.

The festival carries this vision forward through performances and professional interactions among theatre practitioners from BRICS countries, he added.

The significance of the festival has also been recognised in the BRICS Leaders' Declaration, which welcomed the Bhopal Declaration and noted initiatives aimed at strengthening cultural cooperation, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties.

The festival will be inaugurated at the National School of Drama on October 12. Performances will be staged at prominent theatre venues, including the National School of Drama's Abhimanch Auditorium and Sammukh Auditorium, along with Kamani Auditorium, LTG Auditorium and Meghdoot Theatre.

It will showcase classical, contemporary and experimental forms of theatre. Interactive workshops and discussions involving directors, artistes and production teams will provide opportunities for exchange on artistic vision, performance traditions, acting methodologies, stagecraft and technical design, the ministry said.

The NSD, an autonomous institution under the ministry, will serve as the nodal agency for organising the festival.

The BRICS Theatre Festival seeks to strengthen cultural cooperation and people-to-people connections among BRICS countries by bringing together artistes, theatre practitioners and audiences through a shared artistic platform, the ministry said. PTI KND KVK

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