HomeNewsIndiaRepublic Day 2026: From Tiranga to Tiger, 7 National Symbols Uniting India

Republic Day 2026: From Tiranga to Tiger, 7 National Symbols Uniting India

India officially recognises 17 national symbols, each representing the country’s rich heritage, cultural values, unity, and commitment to tradition, nature, and democracy.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 09:51 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India, a land of rich heritage and age-old traditions, takes pride in its national symbols, which reflect the values, culture, and unity of the country. Many citizens may not be aware that India officially recognises 17 national symbols, each playing a unique role in representing the nation’s identity. At the top of the list is the National Flag, popularly known as the Tiranga. It features three horizontal stripes—saffron, white, and green, symbolising courage, peace, and prosperity. At the centre lies the navy-blue Ashoka Chakra, a 24-spoke wheel representing law and justice.

Symbols Of Strength And Heritage

India’s National Emblem is adapted from the historic Lion Capital of Ashoka. The four lions standing back-to-back signify power and courage, while the Ashoka Chakra below represents the wheel of law. The Peacock, India’s national bird, is admired for its beauty and elegance and is deeply connected with the country’s cultural heritage. The Royal Bengal Tiger, the national animal, symbolises strength, power, and India’s commitment to wildlife conservation. Among floral symbols, the Lotus holds the status of national flower, representing purity, spirituality, and resilience. The Banyan Tree, India’s national tree, stands for longevity and immortality, reflecting the nation’s ancient traditions.

Culture, Faith And Patriotism

India’s national fruit, the Mango, has been celebrated in Indian culture for centuries, while the River Ganga, the national river, is revered as sacred and symbolises purity and spiritual life. In the realm of music and patriotism, “Jana Gana Mana”, composed by Rabindranath Tagore, serves as the National Anthem, highlighting unity in diversity. The National Song, “Vande Mataram” by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, evokes deep patriotic emotions. Other national symbols include the Indian Rupee, designed by D. Udaya Kumar, as the national currency; the Pumpkin as the national vegetable due to its widespread use; and the National Pledge, which affirms citizens’ commitment to India’s unity and integrity.

Highlighting environmental awareness, the Ganges River Dolphin is recognised as the national aquatic animal, while the King Cobra, the national reptile, symbolises strength and ecological balance. The Indian Elephant, declared the national heritage animal, represents wisdom, strength, and cultural significance. India also follows the Saka Calendar as its national calendar for official purposes, based on the solar cycle and in use since 1957. As the nation celebrates Republic Day, these symbols together narrate the story of India’s identity, values, and shared heritage.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many national symbols does India officially recognize?

India officially recognizes 17 national symbols, each representing a unique aspect of the nation's identity, culture, and values.

What do the colors and the Ashoka Chakra on the National Flag represent?

The flag's saffron, white, and green stripes symbolize courage, peace, and prosperity, respectively. The central navy-blue Ashoka Chakra represents the wheel of law and justice.

What do the National Emblem's four lions signify?

The National Emblem, adapted from the Lion Capital of Ashoka, features four lions standing back-to-back. These lions symbolize power and courage.

Which symbols represent India in the realms of flora, fauna, and food?

The Lotus is the national flower, symbolizing purity and resilience. The Peacock is the national bird, and the Royal Bengal Tiger is the national animal, representing strength. The Mango is the national fruit.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
