Republic Day 2026: From Tiranga to Tiger, 7 National Symbols Uniting India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India, a land of rich heritage and age-old traditions, takes pride in its national symbols, which reflect the values, culture, and unity of the country. Many citizens may not be aware that India officially recognises 17 national symbols, each playing a unique role in representing the nation’s identity. At the top of the list is the National Flag, popularly known as the Tiranga. It features three horizontal stripes—saffron, white, and green, symbolising courage, peace, and prosperity. At the centre lies the navy-blue Ashoka Chakra, a 24-spoke wheel representing law and justice.

Symbols Of Strength And Heritage

India’s National Emblem is adapted from the historic Lion Capital of Ashoka. The four lions standing back-to-back signify power and courage, while the Ashoka Chakra below represents the wheel of law. The Peacock, India’s national bird, is admired for its beauty and elegance and is deeply connected with the country’s cultural heritage. The Royal Bengal Tiger, the national animal, symbolises strength, power, and India’s commitment to wildlife conservation. Among floral symbols, the Lotus holds the status of national flower, representing purity, spirituality, and resilience. The Banyan Tree, India’s national tree, stands for longevity and immortality, reflecting the nation’s ancient traditions.

Culture, Faith And Patriotism

India’s national fruit, the Mango, has been celebrated in Indian culture for centuries, while the River Ganga, the national river, is revered as sacred and symbolises purity and spiritual life. In the realm of music and patriotism, “Jana Gana Mana”, composed by Rabindranath Tagore, serves as the National Anthem, highlighting unity in diversity. The National Song, “Vande Mataram” by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, evokes deep patriotic emotions. Other national symbols include the Indian Rupee, designed by D. Udaya Kumar, as the national currency; the Pumpkin as the national vegetable due to its widespread use; and the National Pledge, which affirms citizens’ commitment to India’s unity and integrity.

Highlighting environmental awareness, the Ganges River Dolphin is recognised as the national aquatic animal, while the King Cobra, the national reptile, symbolises strength and ecological balance. The Indian Elephant, declared the national heritage animal, represents wisdom, strength, and cultural significance. India also follows the Saka Calendar as its national calendar for official purposes, based on the solar cycle and in use since 1957. As the nation celebrates Republic Day, these symbols together narrate the story of India’s identity, values, and shared heritage.