Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Not Aware Of Anti-Bangladesh Activities': India Dismisses Dhaka’s Claim Of Awami League Offices In Delhi, Kolkata

'Not Aware Of Anti-Bangladesh Activities': India Dismisses Dhaka’s Claim Of Awami League Offices In Delhi, Kolkata

India denies Bangladesh's claim of anti-Bangladesh activities originating from its soil, calling Dhaka's claims "misplaced." This came after Bangladesh urged India to shut down alleged offices of the banned Awami League operating in New Delhi and Kolkata.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 08:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Responding to questions over a press statement issued by the interim government of Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities being carried out from its territory. This came after Bangladesh urged India to shut down alleged offices of the banned Awami League operating within the country.

MEA's Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law. The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil. The Press Statement by the Interim Government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced. India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people.”

Dhaka Urges Delhi to Act

According to a report in Dhaka Tribune quoting state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry has called on India to immediately shut down alleged offices of the banned Bangladesh Awami League said to be operating in New Delhi and Kolkata.

The ministry remarked: “Any form of political activity campaigning against the interests of Bangladesh by Bangladeshi nationals, particularly by the absconding leaders and activists of a banned political party, staying on Indian soil, legally or illegally, including the establishment of offices is an unambiguous affront against the people and State of Bangladesh.”

It claimed the outlawed party has established offices in India and warned this development risks affecting “good-neighbourly relations with India driven by mutual trust and mutual respect,” with serious implications for Bangladesh’s ongoing political transformation.

Warning of Strained Public Sentiment

The Bangladeshi statement further cautioned that the matter could stir public anger at home and potentially impact bilateral efforts aimed at strengthening ties between the two neighbours.

“The Government of Bangladesh, therefore, would urge the Government of India to take immediate steps to ensure that no anti-Bangladesh activity is undertaken by any Bangladeshi national from being in the Indian soil, including not permitting or supporting any such activities in any manner and an immediate closure of the political office(s) of the banned Bangladesh Awami League on the Indian soil,” it added.

Dhaka also alleged that many senior leaders of the banned Awami League, facing criminal cases in Bangladesh for “grievous crimes committed against humanity,” were residing in India. It recalled that on 21 July, under the banner of an NGO, some of these leaders attempted to hold a public outreach event at the Delhi Press Club where booklets were distributed among journalists.

Also read
Published at : 20 Aug 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Delhi Bangladesh Dhaka Awami League Kolkata Breaking News ABP Live INDIA
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction On Attack: ‘Cowardly Attempt On Our Resolve To...’
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction On Attack: ‘Cowardly Attempt On Our Resolve To...’
India
Govt Sends Bills On Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers To JPC Amid Opposition Uproar
Govt Sends Bills On Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers To JPC Amid Opposition Uproar
India
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget