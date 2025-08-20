Responding to questions over a press statement issued by the interim government of Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities being carried out from its territory. This came after Bangladesh urged India to shut down alleged offices of the banned Awami League operating within the country.

MEA's Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law. The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil. The Press Statement by the Interim Government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced. India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people.”

Dhaka Urges Delhi to Act

According to a report in Dhaka Tribune quoting state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry has called on India to immediately shut down alleged offices of the banned Bangladesh Awami League said to be operating in New Delhi and Kolkata.

The ministry remarked: “Any form of political activity campaigning against the interests of Bangladesh by Bangladeshi nationals, particularly by the absconding leaders and activists of a banned political party, staying on Indian soil, legally or illegally, including the establishment of offices is an unambiguous affront against the people and State of Bangladesh.”

It claimed the outlawed party has established offices in India and warned this development risks affecting “good-neighbourly relations with India driven by mutual trust and mutual respect,” with serious implications for Bangladesh’s ongoing political transformation.

Warning of Strained Public Sentiment

The Bangladeshi statement further cautioned that the matter could stir public anger at home and potentially impact bilateral efforts aimed at strengthening ties between the two neighbours.

“The Government of Bangladesh, therefore, would urge the Government of India to take immediate steps to ensure that no anti-Bangladesh activity is undertaken by any Bangladeshi national from being in the Indian soil, including not permitting or supporting any such activities in any manner and an immediate closure of the political office(s) of the banned Bangladesh Awami League on the Indian soil,” it added.

Dhaka also alleged that many senior leaders of the banned Awami League, facing criminal cases in Bangladesh for “grievous crimes committed against humanity,” were residing in India. It recalled that on 21 July, under the banner of an NGO, some of these leaders attempted to hold a public outreach event at the Delhi Press Club where booklets were distributed among journalists.