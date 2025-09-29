Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘India Refused To Accept Trophy Because...': BJP Reacts To Asia Cup Controversy, Calls Naqvi 'Propagandist'

India chased down 147 in a last-over nail-biter, sealing a five-wicket win against Pakistan and winning the Asia Cup. However, the team was denied the trophy after it refused to accept it from PCB chief Naqvi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s thrilling Asia Cup final victory over Pakistan on Sunday night ended in high drama, as the champions refused to accept the trophy and medals during the official presentation ceremony from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi. 

The unusual turn of events sparked controversy both on and off the field, following which BJP leader Amit Malviya has weighed in on the matter, saying that the move by team India "not only slammed Pakistan on the field but also put Naqvi in his place".

Explaining why the Indian team refused to accept the trophy fro Naqvi, BJP’s national IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya claimed that the snub was directed at Naqvi, who heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister. 

“India refused to accept the Asia Cup and medals because Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Interior Minister of Pakistan, insisted on presenting them,” Malviya posted on X.

He went further, describing Naqvi as a “chief propagandist for the terror state that Pakistan is,” and added, “We not only slammed Pakistan on the field but also put Naqvi in his place.”

India chased down 147 in a last-over nail-biter, sealing a five-wicket win in front of a packed stadium in Dubai. But instead of the usual celebrations that follow such a big triumph, chaos unfolded at the post-match presentation.

Once Pakistan’s players received their medals, the live broadcast cut off abruptly. Presenter Simon Doull then read out a statement from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), confirming that India would not be collecting the trophy or medals on stage.

Sunday’s dramatic conclusion was not an isolated incident. The Indian players had already made their stance clear throughout the Asia Cup. They avoided handshakes with Pakistani cricketers and officials from the very first encounter of the tournament, which itself was marred by controversy.

Ahead of the final, captain Suryakumar Yadav had refused to pose for the pre-match trophy photoshoot alongside Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, forcing the latter to stand alone for the customary picture.

The presentation ceremony on Sunday was further delayed by nearly an hour, with Pakistan’s squad refusing to leave their dressing room after the defeat—adding to the tension that had built up between the two sides all tournament.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
