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HomeNewsIndiaIndia Slams Trump’s ‘Hellholes’ Remark For India As ‘Uninformed’ Amid Diplomatic Discomfort

India Slams Trump’s ‘Hellholes’ Remark For India As ‘Uninformed’ Amid Diplomatic Discomfort

The comment, originally made by radio host Michael Savage in the context of a US Supreme Court case on birthright citizenship, sparked controversy.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 06:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India criticizes Trump's repost calling countries 'hellholes'.
  • Remarks were uninformed and inappropriate, not reflecting ties.
  • US embassy clarifies Trump views India as a key partner.
  • Comments stemmed from US immigration debate and birthright citizenship.

India on Thursday sharply criticised a social media repost by US President Donald Trump that referred to India and several other countries as “hellholes”, calling the remarks “uninformed” and “inappropriate”.

The controversy erupted after Trump shared comments made by American radio host Michael Savage, who used the term while discussing immigration and a legal challenge to birthright citizenship in the United States.

Diplomatic Pushback and Clarification Efforts

The Indian government reacted swiftly, with External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating that the remarks did not reflect the reality of bilateral ties. He noted that New Delhi had also taken note of a subsequent clarification issued by the US embassy.

“The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests,” Jaiswal said.

Amid the backlash, the US embassy attempted to contain the fallout, reiterating Trump’s purported view of India as a key partner. A spokesperson said the president considers India “a great country” led by a “good friend of mine”, though no details were provided on when or where Trump made that statement.

Comments Rooted in Immigration Debate

Savage’s original remarks were made in the context of a case before the US Supreme Court concerning birthright citizenship. He argued that existing legal provisions allow immigrants to take advantage of the system by entering the country late in pregnancy.

According to Savage, such a practice creates a pathway for a child born in the US to automatically gain citizenship, after which families could follow from countries like “China or India or some other hellhole on the planet”.

The repost has since triggered diplomatic unease, raising questions about the tone of discourse surrounding immigration and its potential impact on international relations. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did India criticize President Trump's social media post?

India criticized President Trump's repost as

What prompted President Trump's social media comment?

The controversy began when President Trump reposted comments made by American radio host Michael Savage, who used the term

What was the US embassy's response to India's criticism?

The US embassy attempted to ease the situation by reiterating that President Trump considers India a

What was the context of Michael Savage's original remarks?

Michael Savage made his remarks in the context of a US Supreme Court case concerning birthright citizenship. He argued that the system could be exploited by immigrants to gain automatic citizenship for their children.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 06:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump INDIA Mea
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