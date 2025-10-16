MEA Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Accuses Islamabad Of Blaming Neighbours For Own Failures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India on Thursday dismissed Pakistan’s allegations linking New Delhi to the recent border clashes with Afghanistan, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) calling it a long-standing practice of Islamabad to blame its neighbours for its internal shortcomings.

Speaking at the weekly MEA briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan’s habit of hosting and sponsoring terrorism is well-known. “Three things are clear. One, Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. Three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories,” he said.

The remarks come after violent clashes erupted along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border twice in a week. Pakistan accused Afghanistan of harbouring terrorists, while Afghanistan retaliated following an attack in Kabul, which it attributed to Pakistani actors. Reports indicate that dozens of troops and civilians were killed during the latest confrontation on Tuesday night.

A 48-hour ceasefire has since been agreed upon by both sides, with officials stating that the truce was requested mutually.

Reaffirming India’s stance, Jaiswal emphasised that New Delhi remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan.

The incidents mark another chapter in the volatile Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship, which has long been marred by cross-border violence and mutual accusations, with India often drawn into Islamabad’s rhetoric despite no evidence of involvement.