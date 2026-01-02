Nearly 25 Trains Cancelled Till March 1 As Fog Disrupts Rail Operations; Check Full List

As dense winter fog tightens its grip over North India, Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of several train services between January 1 and March 1, 2026. The move is aimed at preventing accidents and minimising operational risks during the peak fog season, which routinely disrupts rail traffic across the region. Passengers planning journeys during this period have been advised to check train statuses carefully before finalising travel plans.

Fog Season Disrupts Rail Operations Every Year

Every winter, from December through February, large parts of North India—including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and the Delhi-NCR region—experience prolonged spells of dense fog. Reduced visibility significantly affects train movement, often leading to severe delays, rescheduling and safety concerns. Long-distance trains passing through fog-prone zones are particularly vulnerable, prompting the Railways to take preemptive measures.

This year, the East Central Railway has decided to suspend 24 pairs of trains in phases during the fog season to ensure passenger safety and smooth management of rail operations. Many of the affected trains either originate from Delhi or pass through critical fog-affected corridors.

Why Railways Took This Step

Railway officials have clarified that the decision was taken strictly in the interest of safety. Dense fog drastically lowers visibility for loco pilots, increasing the risk of signal overruns and operational mishaps. Additionally, fog-related delays often cascade across the network, disrupting schedules far beyond the affected regions.

By cancelling selected long-distance services in advance, the Railways aims to reduce congestion on tracks, ensure safer movement of operational trains, and avoid last-minute cancellations that inconvenience passengers.

Complete List Of Cancelled Trains

The following trains will remain cancelled during the specified period:

18103 Tata–Amritsar Express: Jan 1 – Feb 25

18104 Amritsar–Tata Express: Jan 1 – Feb 27

12873 Hatia–Anand Vihar Express: Jan 1 – Feb 26

12874 Anand Vihar–Hatia Express: Jan 1 – Feb 27

22857 Santragachi–Anand Vihar Express: Jan 1 – Mar 2

14617 Purnea Court–Amritsar Janseva Express: Jan 1 – Mar 2

14618 Amritsar–Purnea Court Janseva Express: Jan 1 – Feb 28

15903 Dibrugarh–Chandigarh Express: Jan 1 – Feb 27

15904 Chandigarh–Dibrugarh Express: Jan 1 – Mar 1

15620 Kamakhya–Gaya Express: Jan 1 – Feb 23

15619 Gaya–Kamakhya Express: Jan 1 – Feb 24

15621 Kamakhya–Anand Vihar Express: Jan 1 – Feb 26

15622 Anand Vihar–Kamakhya Express: Jan 1 – Feb 27

22197 Kolkata–Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi Express: Jan 1 – Mar 1

12327 Howrah–Dehradun Upasana Express: Jan 1 – Feb 27

12328 Dehradun–Howrah Upasana Express: Jan 1 – Feb 28

14003 Malda Town–New Delhi Express: Jan 1 – Feb 28

14004 New Delhi–Malda Town Express: Jan 1 – Feb 26

14524 Ambala–Barauni Harihar Express: Jan 1 – Feb 24

14112 Prayagraj Junction–Muzaffarpur Express: Jan 1 – Feb 25

14111 Muzaffarpur–Prayagraj Junction Express: Jan 1 – Feb 25

Advice For Passengers

Passengers are urged to verify train running status through official railway platforms before departure. Those affected should consider alternate travel options and factor in possible delays even on services that remain operational, as fog conditions may continue to impact punctuality throughout the winter months.