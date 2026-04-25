Heatwave Now, Relief Soon? Early Monsoon Likely To Reach Kerala Coast By May 27–29

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces intense heatwave conditions across northern, central regions.

Southwest monsoon might arrive earlier than usual this year.

Monsoon expected to reach Andaman Islands by mid-May.

Winds suggest Kerala rainfall around May 25, bringing relief.

India Monsoon Onset: As April 2026 draws to a close, vast stretches of India are sweltering under intense heat, with temperatures in several northern, central, and eastern regions touching 43–44°C. The India Meteorological Department has warned that the heatwave conditions could persist in the near term, raising concerns for public health and water availability. However, weather models are pointing to a potential shift. Forecasts from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts suggest that the southwest monsoon may arrive earlier than usual this year, bringing possible relief to heat-hit regions.

Early Onset Signals From The Bay And Arabian Sea

According to recent projections, the monsoon is expected to first reach the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 18 and 25. From there, moisture-laden winds are likely to move westward, setting the stage for rainfall across Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu by the last week of May.

Meteorologists point to strengthening westerly winds over the Arabian Sea, which could carry significant moisture inland. This pattern may trigger rainfall activity in Kerala as early as May 25, with forecasts indicating above-normal precipitation in the region through early June.

Scientists Urge Caution, But Trends Look Positive

Experts note that while long-range models cannot determine an exact onset date, they are effective in identifying broader trends. MG Manoj from the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research explained that clearer projections typically emerge by early May.

The early indicators, however, align with last year’s pattern when the monsoon advanced ahead of schedule. If the trend repeats, southern India could once again experience an earlier-than-usual transition into the rainy season.

El Niño Fears Recede, Boosting Rain Prospects

Earlier concerns about El Niño disrupting rainfall are now easing. Current models suggest that the initial phase of the monsoon, particularly May and June, could remain favourable.

By the final week of May, the monsoon system is expected to strengthen further, aided by intensified wind patterns over the Arabian Sea. This could enhance rainfall activity along India’s southwest coast and support a steady advance inland.

Relief In Sight For Heat-Hit Regions

For residents of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, an early monsoon would bring much-needed respite from the ongoing heatwave. Beyond cooling temperatures, timely rainfall is crucial for agriculture, particularly for the sowing season.

Weather charts already indicate a build-up of rain-bearing clouds along Kerala’s coastline toward the end of May, reinforcing expectations of an early onset.