India Sends 20,000 Vaccine Doses, 3 Tonnes Of Medical Aids To Maldives Over Meales Cases

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HomeNewsIndiaIndia Sends 20,000 Vaccine Doses, Nearly 3 Tonnes Of Medical Aids To Maldives Over Meales Cases

India Sends 20,000 Vaccine Doses, Nearly 3 Tonnes Of Medical Aids To Maldives Over Meales Cases

India has sent 20,000 measles vaccine doses and nearly 3 tonnes of medical supplies to the Maldives, reinforcing bilateral cooperation as the island nation deals with a rise in measles cases.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India dispatched 20,000 measles vaccines and medical supplies to Maldives.
  • This aid addresses rising measles cases, strengthens immunization coverage.
  • Maldives appreciated India's timely assistance and reliable health partnership.

Male:  India dispatched 20,000 doses of measles vaccines and around three tonnes of medical supplies to the Maldives to help address rising measles cases and strengthen immunisation coverage in the island nation.

The Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a social media post on Thursday, expressed appreciation for the "timely assistance", saying it reflected the close cooperation between the two countries.

India has dispatched a consignment of 20,000 doses of measles vaccines and approximately 3 tonnes of medical supplies to support the Maldives, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Maldives Ministry of Health said in a post on X that it "deeply appreciated" India's continued and reliable partnership in safeguarding public health.

The consignment was handed over at an official ceremony attended by the Maldives Minister of Health, Family and Welfare, Geela Ali.

The assistance was in keeping with its role as a “trusted first responder” in the region, with the Maldives holding “a special place in New Delhi's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR,” which is Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, the press statement said.

Earlier in the day, Indian High Commissioner G Balasubramanian met State Pharma Managing Director Shah Mahir to discuss areas of mutual interest towards further strengthening bilateral health cooperation. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of assistance did India provide to the Maldives?

India dispatched 20,000 doses of measles vaccines and approximately three tonnes of medical supplies to the Maldives. This aid aims to strengthen immunisation coverage and address rising measles cases.

Why did India send these supplies to the Maldives?

The assistance was provided to help the Maldives address rising measles cases and strengthen its immunisation coverage. This action aligns with India's

How did the Maldives respond to India's assistance?

The Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health both expressed deep appreciation for India's timely assistance. They acknowledged India's continued and reliable partnership in safeguarding public health.

Published at : 12 Jun 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neighbourhood First Policy Maldives INDIA Maldives Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Vision MAHASAGAR
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