India Sends 20,000 Vaccine Doses, 3 Tonnes Of Medical Aids To Maldives Over Meales Cases

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India dispatched 20,000 measles vaccines and medical supplies to Maldives.

This aid addresses rising measles cases, strengthens immunization coverage.

Maldives appreciated India's timely assistance and reliable health partnership.

Male: India dispatched 20,000 doses of measles vaccines and around three tonnes of medical supplies to the Maldives to help address rising measles cases and strengthen immunisation coverage in the island nation.

The Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a social media post on Thursday, expressed appreciation for the "timely assistance", saying it reflected the close cooperation between the two countries.

India has dispatched a consignment of 20,000 doses of measles vaccines and approximately 3 tonnes of medical supplies to support the Maldives, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Maldives Ministry of Health said in a post on X that it "deeply appreciated" India's continued and reliable partnership in safeguarding public health.

The GoM expresses appreciation to the GoI for the timely assistance through the donation of MR (Measles-Rubella) vaccines and essential pharmaceutical products. This support reflects the close cooperation between #Maldives and #India.@MoHmv @HCIMaldives pic.twitter.com/Nyf5BksNPV — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇲🇻 (@MoFAmv) June 11, 2026

The consignment was handed over at an official ceremony attended by the Maldives Minister of Health, Family and Welfare, Geela Ali.

The assistance was in keeping with its role as a “trusted first responder” in the region, with the Maldives holding “a special place in New Delhi's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR,” which is Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, the press statement said.

Earlier in the day, Indian High Commissioner G Balasubramanian met State Pharma Managing Director Shah Mahir to discuss areas of mutual interest towards further strengthening bilateral health cooperation.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)