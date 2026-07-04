OPINION | India Must Engage Japan On Its Own Terms, Not As A Pawn In Asia's New Cold War

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Japan seeks India's partnership to balance China's regional influence.

Cooperation spans tech, energy, defence, with India upholding autonomy.

India strengthens resilience through economic, defence ties independently.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to India comes at a time when the geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific is undergoing a profound transformation. With growing uncertainty over American commitments, China's expanding economic and military influence, and the emergence of competing strategic blocs, Tokyo is looking for reliable partners capable of preserving a favourable balance of power in Asia. India, with its economic rise, military capabilities, and strategic location, naturally occupies a central place in Japan's calculations.

The discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Takaichi covered an impressive range of issues from economic security, semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, energy cooperation, and critical minerals to defence collaboration. These are all areas where India and Japan possess complementary strengths. Yet behind the language of economic cooperation lies a larger strategic objective: Japan wants India to become a more active pillar of its Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) strategy, which increasingly revolves around balancing China's growing power.

The question for India is not whether closer ties with Japan are desirable—they undoubtedly are. The real question is whether India should allow these ties to evolve into an overt anti-China alignment. The answer should be a cautious but firm no.

Strategic Autonomy Must Remain India's Guiding Principle

India's foreign policy has traditionally been guided by strategic autonomy rather than alliance politics. This principle has survived the Cold War, the unipolar moment dominated by the United States, and today's increasingly multipolar international order. Unlike treaty allies of Washington such as Japan, Australia, or South Korea, India has consistently resisted joining formal military alliances. This approach has allowed New Delhi to engage simultaneously with the United States, Russia, Europe, the Gulf nations, ASEAN, and even China whenever national interests demanded.

Japan's strategic concerns are understandable. Beijing's military modernisation, aggressive posture in the East China Sea, pressure on Taiwan, and growing naval presence across the Indo-Pacific have fundamentally altered Japan's security environment. Tokyo's defence reforms initiated under Shinzo Abe and accelerated under subsequent governments reflect this reality. Prime Minister Takaichi's outreach to India fits neatly within this broader strategy of building a network of like-minded partners.

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India And Japan Face Different China Challenges

However, India's security concerns differ significantly from Japan's.

India's primary challenge with China is territorial. The unresolved boundary dispute and periodic tensions along the Line of Actual Control remain India's foremost strategic concern. While border clashes such as Galwan in 2020 temporarily pushed New Delhi closer to the United States, Japan, and Australia through the Quad framework, India has never abandoned diplomatic engagement with Beijing. Indeed, the relative calm currently prevailing along the border has created space for cautious normalisation.

Unlike Japan, India shares a long land border with China, maintains substantial bilateral trade, participates together in organisations like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and must manage an inherently complex relationship that cannot be reduced to ideological rivalry.

This explains why India's enthusiasm for security partnerships often fluctuates depending on the state of relations with Beijing. Strategic flexibility, not rigid alignment, has become New Delhi's greatest diplomatic asset.

Economic Partnership Is A Strategic Win-Win

That said, Japan remains one of India's most valuable strategic partners.

Few countries have contributed as consistently to India's infrastructure transformation. Japanese financing has supported flagship projects such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, metro systems, industrial corridors, freight corridors, and urban infrastructure. Japanese investment has also played a crucial role in strengthening India's manufacturing ecosystem under the "Make in India" initiative.

The latest phase of cooperation extends beyond traditional infrastructure into high-technology sectors. Semiconductor manufacturing, critical minerals, battery technology, clean energy, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence represent the next frontier of India-Japan relations. As global supply chains increasingly diversify away from excessive dependence on China, India offers Japanese companies a stable democratic alternative with enormous market potential and an expanding skilled workforce.

The proposed semiconductor investments, including facilities in Northeast India, carry significance far beyond economics. They represent India's aspiration to become an integral part of global technology supply chains while reducing strategic vulnerabilities.

Energy security also offers another promising avenue. The proposal to establish joint liquefied natural gas stockpiling mechanisms reflects lessons learned from recent global disruptions caused by geopolitical conflicts. Likewise, cooperation in critical minerals is becoming indispensable as the world transitions towards electric mobility and renewable energy technologies.

These initiatives deserve India's full support because they strengthen national resilience without compromising strategic independence.

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Defence Cooperation Without Military Bloc Politics

Defence cooperation, too, should continue expanding. Joint military exercises, maritime domain awareness, defence technology exchanges, cybersecurity, and intelligence sharing all contribute to maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific. As maritime democracies, India and Japan naturally share an interest in ensuring freedom of navigation, secure sea lanes, and respect for international law.

However, defence cooperation should remain focused on protecting common interests rather than creating military blocs explicitly directed against any particular country.

India must also carefully assess the evolving reliability of external partners. Ironically, Japan's intensified outreach reflects growing uncertainty about the long-term consistency of American foreign policy. Changes across successive US administrations have demonstrated that Washington's priorities can shift rapidly depending on domestic political developments. Tokyo's effort to diversify its security partnerships acknowledges this new reality.

India has long anticipated such uncertainties. Its diversified foreign policy allows engagement with multiple centres of power without excessive dependence on any single partner. This approach appears increasingly prescient as global geopolitics becomes more fragmented.

National Interest Must Shape India's Choices

For Prime Minister Takaichi, closer ties with India also carry domestic political value. Facing economic pressures at home and declining public support, demonstrating diplomatic successes abroad strengthens her government's credentials. Building stronger partnerships with countries such as India, the Philippines, Indonesia, and European powers reinforces Japan's image as a proactive regional leader committed to safeguarding the rules-based order.

Yet India's foreign policy cannot become an instrument of another country's domestic political strategy.

The Modi government has consistently demonstrated that India's external engagements are guided by national interest rather than ideological alignments. Whether maintaining energy imports from Russia despite Western pressure, participating simultaneously in the Quad and BRICS, or balancing relations with Israel and the Gulf, New Delhi has shown remarkable diplomatic agility.

This balancing act should continue.

Deepen Partnership, Avoid An Anti-China Alliance

India should enthusiastically welcome Japanese investment, technology, infrastructure financing, educational exchanges, defence cooperation, and supply-chain partnerships. It should deepen institutional dialogue on emerging technologies and regional security. It should work with Japan to build resilient Indo-Pacific connectivity and strengthen maritime security.

But India must resist any attempt—however subtle—to transform the India-Japan partnership into a formal anti-China coalition.

The Indo-Pacific does not need another Cold War divided into rigid camps. It needs stable powers capable of cooperating where interests converge while managing competition responsibly. India's greatest contribution to regional stability lies precisely in its ability to maintain constructive relationships across competing geopolitical camps.

Prime Minister Takaichi's visit should therefore be viewed not as a choice between Japan and China, but as an opportunity to expand India's strategic options. A stronger partnership with Tokyo undoubtedly serves India's economic modernisation and technological ambitions. Yet preserving strategic autonomy remains equally essential.

India's rise will not be secured by choosing sides in someone else's rivalry. It will be secured by building partnerships with all major powers while remaining firmly anchored in its own national interests. Japan is an indispensable partner in that journey, but not at the cost of India's independent voice in an increasingly divided world.

(The writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author)

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