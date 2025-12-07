Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, strongly criticised the long-used association of India’s earlier slow economic expansion with the so-called “Hindu rate of growth.” He said attempts to link the Hindu way of life with sluggish progress were aimed at tarnishing an entire faith.

‘India Stands as a Bridge in a Fragmented World’

Reflecting on global uncertainty, PM Modi noted that the world has endured crises ranging from financial meltdowns to a pandemic, leaving many nations shaken. “A quarter of the 21st century has passed,” he said, adding that despite turmoil elsewhere, India has emerged as “a nation full of self-confidence.”

He highlighted how India continues to grow even when global economies speak of slowdown. “When the world faces a crisis of trust, India becomes a pillar of trust,” the Prime Minister remarked.

Critique of Previous Systems and Push for Administrative Reform

In a pointed swipe at earlier governments, PM Modi said that past systems “did not have faith in their own citizens.” He underscored that his administration has worked to change that mindset, making self-attested documents sufficient for many official procedures, an attempt to cut red tape and empower ordinary people.

Calling trust the “biggest aspect” of any government, he reiterated his ambition to steer India forward over the next decade with a vision free from colonial-era attitudes.

Self-Attestation and the Jan Vishwas Reforms

The Prime Minister announced wider acceptance of self-attested documents as part of provisions under the Jan Vishwas Bill. These reforms include the decriminalisation of minor compliances, aimed at easing everyday burdens on citizens and streamlining governance.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to widen access to credit, PM Modi revealed that Rs 37 lakh crore in guarantee-free loans has already been provided to small vendors, hawkers and economically weaker groups. “Even those seeking just Rs 1,000 are receiving loans without guarantees,” he said, calling it governance built on trust.

Addressing Unclaimed Public Funds

PM Modi also pointed to massive amounts of unclaimed money lying across financial institutions, Rs 78,000 crore in banks, Rs 14,000 crore with insurance companies, Rs 3,000 crore in mutual funds and Rs 9,000 crore in dividends. To help people reclaim what is rightfully theirs, the government has set up district-level camps, which have already returned thousands of crores.

“This is Modi searching for people to claim their hard-earned money,” he added, stressing that restoring public faith remains the government’s most valuable asset.

Call to End ‘Macaulay’s Slavery Mindset’ by 2035

Ending his address on an emotional note, the Prime Minister urged citizens to work collectively towards shedding what he called “Macaulay’s slavery mindset” over the next ten years. With folded hands, he appealed for nationwide support: “We must not follow the footprints of others — we have to make our line bigger. Against all odds, we must march ahead.”