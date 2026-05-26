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HomeNewsIndia‘On Brink Of Catastrophe’: Scientists Warn India Nearing Human Heat Tolerance Limits

‘On Brink Of Catastrophe’: Scientists Warn India Nearing Human Heat Tolerance Limits

Scientists warn India’s soaring temperatures are nearing human survival limits, with experts urging urgent nationwide heat action plans.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 26 May 2026 10:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India faces extreme heat near human survivability limits.
  • Experts urge a national heat commission for public health.
  • Humid heat poses greater danger, preventing body cooling.
  • Northern states endure temperatures exceeding 43°C.

India is facing an intensifying heat emergency, with scientists and climate experts warning that soaring temperatures across large parts of the country are approaching the upper limits of what the human body can endure. With daytime temperatures climbing beyond 44°C in several northern states and humid conditions worsening health risks, experts are calling for urgent nationwide intervention to prevent a larger humanitarian crisis.

Former WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan has urged the government to establish a dedicated national heat commission to coordinate responses across sectors, warning that extreme heat is no longer merely a seasonal inconvenience but a major public health and economic threat.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan said, as per agency reports, said: “A large part of India is very vulnerable to the impact of heat…the kind of temperatures we are seeing now are very close to the limit of human tolerability. We need a multi-sectoral response to this extreme heat, which is a threat to lives as well as livelihoods…it's not only the health centers which need to be prepared…beyond the health sector, we need action across multiple departments and ministries."

Experts Warn Humid Heat Can Be More Dangerous

Swaminathan stressed that humidity significantly increases the danger posed by high temperatures because it prevents the body from cooling itself efficiently through sweating.

“It's a right time for India to set up a heat commission, a commission that will make recommendations on what should be the interventions that we have to put in place to protect lives and livelihoods…humid heat is actually a bigger threat to health, because the body is unable to cool itself down…we need geography specific definitions of heat wave and we need to heat warnings and individualized heat recommend guidelines, guidance to people…once you're into a heat stroke, then it's very rapidly can become fatal,” she said.

Her remarks come as several states across north India continue to experience severe heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning residents that the heat is likely to persist over the coming days.

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Northern India Swelters Under Relentless Heat

Cities across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are witnessing temperatures ranging between 43°C and 46°C, while warm nights have offered little relief to residents. Clear skies, delayed rainfall, and dry winds have intensified the heat stress. Public spaces and markets remain deserted during peak afternoon hours as people avoid stepping outdoors. Construction workers, street vendors, delivery personnel, and other outdoor labourers are among the worst affected.

At the same time, electricity demand has surged sharply as households and businesses rely heavily on air conditioning and cooling systems, increasing pressure on urban infrastructure and power grids.

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Climate Analysts Fear Long-Term Catastrophe

Portuguese climate analyst Bruno Brezenski warned that India may soon face conditions that move beyond survivability thresholds if global warming continues unchecked.

In his words, “A big chunk of the country will feel like over 50°C, with some spots hitting 55°C… Above 35°C wet-bulb, when humidity is saturated and air temperature is over 35°C, we’ve got lethal wet-bulb. At that level, no human lasts more than two hours—elderly and babies collapse in about 30 minutes from heat failure.”

Brezenski described India as a “prime example of a nation on the brink of catastrophe,” cautioning that future climate conditions could trigger large-scale migration and widespread instability if governments fail to invest in adaptation and clean-energy transitions.

He also criticised global financial systems, arguing that developing countries often lack the resources needed to adequately prepare for accelerating climate threats.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current situation regarding heat in India?

India is experiencing an intensifying heat emergency with temperatures exceeding 44°C in several northern states. This extreme heat poses significant health and economic threats.

Why is humid heat considered more dangerous?

Humid heat is more dangerous because it prevents the body from cooling itself efficiently through sweating, making it harder to regulate body temperature.

What is being recommended to address the heat emergency?

Experts recommend establishing a national heat commission to coordinate responses across sectors and develop specific heat wave warnings and guidelines.

What are the potential long-term consequences if global warming continues?

If global warming continues unchecked, parts of India could face temperatures making survival difficult, potentially leading to large-scale migration and instability.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Climate Change Delhi Weather Soumya Swaminathan IMD India Heatwave
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