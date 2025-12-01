Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Has Lived Democracy: PM Modi Ahead Of Parliament Winter Session

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi said the winter session isn't just a ritual, India has lived democracy. "The zeal and enthusiasm of democracy have been expressed time and again in such a way that faith in democracy continues to grow stronger," he said.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 01 Dec 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
