India Has Lived Democracy: PM Modi Ahead Of Parliament Winter Session
Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi said the winter session isn't just a ritual, India has lived democracy. "The zeal and enthusiasm of democracy have been expressed time and again in such a way that faith in democracy continues to grow stronger," he said.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
