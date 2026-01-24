'India Has Boarded The Reform Express To Make Life Easier': PM Modi At Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India has boarded the "reform express" to make life and business easier in the country. The Prime Minister also emphasised the opportunities arising from India’s rapidly expanding economy.

“India’s creator economy is growing at a very fast pace, and this is creating new opportunities for the youth. The increasing global trust in India today is generating various possibilities for young Indians,” he said.

PM Modi pointed to India’s economic achievements over the past decade, noting that the country is the only major economy in the world to have doubled its GDP in ten years. He added that foreign direct investment (FDI) has more than doubled compared to the decade before 2014, creating vast employment opportunities for the nation’s youth.

“Today, more countries than ever are investing in India through FDI. Greater foreign investment means countless employment opportunities for India’s youth,” Modi said, calling on young citizens to embrace these opportunities as part of their contribution to the country’s development.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, “This time is also bringing you closer to your responsibilities towards the Constitution. On 24 January, our Constitution accepted Jana Gana Mana as the National Anthem and Vande Mataram as the National Song. This appointment letter is, in a way, an invitation letter for nation-building. This is a sankalp patra for giving direction towards a Viksit Bharat.”

