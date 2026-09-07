India-France relations have reached new heights: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India-France relations have reached new heights and this strategic partnership is particularly special because it rests on the solid foundation of long-standing cultural and political ties.

Addressing virtually the inauguration of the Swaminarayan temple in Paris, PM Modi hoped that the grand temple in Paris will stand for centuries as a symbol of cooperation and opportunity between both the nations.

"In recent years, relations between India and France have reached new heights. Together with my friend, President (Emmanuel) Macron, both nations are building a Special Global Strategic Partnership," he said.

The prime minister said that from technology, AI, and defence to space and climate action, India and France are moving forward together with new momentum and energy.

"We are also celebrating 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation. This strategic partnership is particularly special because it rests on the solid foundation of our long-standing cultural and political ties," he said.

Modi said these days, there is much talk about joint venture possibilities between India and France.

He said history bears witness that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers in France remains alive in the hearts of people to this day.

"Language enthusiasts also know the pivotal role French scholars played in popularising Sanskrit. Romain Rolland's writings on Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda brought our societies closer," he said.

Furthermore, the prime minister said, the spiritual journey of 'The Mother' from Paris to the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry has inspired countless Indian and French seekers.

He said decades ago, Srila Prabhupada Swami also visited France, opening a new chapter in spiritual connections through ISKCON.

"Today, yoga has also become a bridge for people-to-people connections between our nations. Images from the Eiffel Tower on International Yoga Day reflect yoga's immense popularity in France," he said.

PM Modi said the Swaminarayan temple adds a new dimension to those possibilities - it is 'Made in India' and 'Built in France.' "Many of its stones were carved in India, blending India's ancient craftsmanship with modern engineering here in France," he said.

PM Modi said he was confident that the resonant values of Indian culture originating from the newly built temple in Paris will benefit people across Europe.

He said that whenever time permits in the future, he will certainly try to visit the temple and pay respects.

"Now, through this magnificent BAPS temple (BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha), another milestone is being added to our cultural relations," he said.

The prime minister said Swaminarayan temples have always served as hubs of service alongside devotion.

"I am informed that this temple will likewise become a centre for service projects," he said.

Modi said that through BAPS, whenever temples are consecrated in different countries, India's ancient thoughts and human values travel right along with them.

"A magnificent temple stands ready today in France and it will not only enrich France's diversity but also energise the cultural relations between India and France," he said. PTI ACB MNK MNK

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