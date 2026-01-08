Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndia, Europe Can Bring Stability Into Global Economy, Politics: Jaishankar In France

India, Europe Can Bring Stability Into Global Economy, Politics: Jaishankar In France

The external affairs minister said Europe is an important player in global politics and it is necessary that India strengthens its relationship with it.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 08:53 AM (IST)

New Delhi: India is strengthening its relationship with Europe and both sides can bring more stability into the international economy and global politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

His remarks, after holding talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris, came in the face of a factitious geopolitical environment, including global concerns over the way the United States has carried out a military operation in Venezuela to capture President Nicolas Maduro.

The external affairs minister said Europe is an important player in global politics and it is necessary that India strengthens its relationship with it.

"I think it was a very conscious choice. It was a choice which reflected our belief that this relationship with Europe is really poised to grow, grow to the next level," Jaishankar said at a media briefing when asked why he was in Europe.

The comments also came amid New Delhi's frosty ties with the US after President Donald Trump slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariff on India.

"And when I look back, even in the last few weeks, we have had discussions within India on matters dealing with Europe, the FTA (Free Trade Agreement), technology issues, semiconductors, railways, defence, aviation.

"So there is really a very substantive relationship, much more that can be done. But other than that, I think there is a larger discussion today that the world needs about the global order," Jaishankar said.

"What kind of world do we want to live in? What would be the norms and the other related issues? And because I think Europe is such an important player in global politics, it is also necessary that India strengthens its relationship (with it)," he said.

Jaishankar added: "I think we can bring more stability both into the international economy and global politics. And that really is why I am here." In the next few weeks, India will host German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and top leaders of the European Union.

"I should add, by the way, as soon as I get back that we would be expecting to welcome Chancellor Mertz in India. And as I said, soon, President Macron will be there. A number of other European leaders are also slated to visit India very shortly," Jaishankar said.

He also said India and France working together has become important to stabilise global politics.

The two ministers largely focussed on preparing grounds for Macron's visit to India next month to participate in the AI Summit.

In his opening remarks at the meeting with his French counterpart, Jaishankar, elaborating the importance of the talks, mentioned the larger context of "considerable global uncertainty" and said it is natural for strategic partners to consult "very closely" in such a situation.

He noted India chairing the BRICS and France helming the G7 this year and even referred to both sides being part of the G20 grouping.

"We are also otherwise active in a number of international organisations," he said.

"So as two nations committed to multi-polarity, I believe that working together is important for ourselves, also for stabilising the global politics at this stage," he said.

The external affairs minister mentioned Macron's upcoming visit to India.

"France is amongst our oldest strategic partners, the first in Europe, and I believe that our continuous conversation is an important part of nurturing that relationship," he said. PTI MPB RC

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jaishankar In France India Europe
