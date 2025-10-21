India Re-Establishes Embassy In Kabul After Taliban Foreign Minister Muttaqi's Visit

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndia Re-Establishes Embassy In Kabul After Taliban Foreign Minister Muttaqi's Visit

This reverses the withdrawal of officials after the Taliban takeover in 2021 and signifies India's commitment to Afghanistan's development, humanitarian aid, and capacity building.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 11:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) India on Tuesday announced upgrading its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy as part of broader efforts to deepen its bilateral engagement with Kabul.

The announcement came over a week-and-a-half after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during his meeting with Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi that India will upgrade its diplomatic presence in Kabul.

India had withdrawn its officials from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in the Afghan capital by deploying a "technical team".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian embassy in Kabul will further augment India's contribution to Afghanistan's comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives.

"In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan foreign minister to India, the government is restoring the status of the technical mission of India in Kabul to that of the Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect," it said.

The MEA said the decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in "all spheres of mutual interest".

"The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India's contribution to Afghanistan's comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society," it said in a statement.

The mission will be headed by a diplomat in the rank of Charge d'affaires, it is learnt.

Muttaqi was in India this month for six days that signalled a new approach in New Delhi's ties with Kabul though it has not yet recognised the Taliban set up.

The foreign minister of the Taliban set-up had said Afghanistan will not allow any elements to use its territory against New Delhi's interests.

Muttaqi told a select group of journalists that Kabul will also send diplomats to India as part of step-by-step efforts to improve the bilateral ties.

"We will not allow any (element) to threaten anyone else or use the territory of Afghanistan against others. Daesh is a challenge for the region and Afghanistan is at the frontlines of this struggle," he had said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 11:47 PM (IST)
Kabul Amir Khan Muttaqi India Afghanistan Ties
Embed widget