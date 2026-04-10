India ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over Civilian Deaths In Lebanon: Ministry Of External Affairs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India expresses deep concern over civilian casualties in Lebanon.

India, a UNIFIL troop contributor, finds events disturbing.

India reiterates importance of civilian protection and international law.

India on Friday expressed deep concern over reports of civilian casualties in Lebanon following one of the deadliest days of bombardment since the conflict began.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the situation was troubling, particularly given India’s role as a troop-contributing country to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“As a troop contributing country to the UNIFIL that is invested in Lebanon’s peace and security, the direction of events is very disturbing,” he said during a press conference.

Over 300 Killed In Israeli Strikes

The remarks came after Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut and other parts of Lebanon two days after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Lebanon’s health ministry said more than 300 people were killed, marking the deadliest day in the country since the war began on February 28.

India Stresses Protection Of Civilians

Jaiswal reiterated India’s position on prioritising civilian safety and adherence to international norms.

“Observing international law, and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, is essential,” the ministry said, adding that protection of civilians remains the “foremost priority”.

The ministry also said the Indian embassy in Lebanon is in touch with the Indian community to ensure their safety and security.

Conflict escalates amid regional tensions

Lebanon entered the conflict following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an airstrike in late February, after which Hezbollah began targeting Israel.

Talks On The Horizon

Negotiations between Israel and Lebanon are expected to begin next week at the US State Department in Washington, according to reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had instructed the cabinet to initiate direct talks.

“In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible,” he said.

Dispute Over Ceasefire Scope

The US, Israel and Iran remain divided on whether Lebanon is included in the temporary ceasefire.

Netanyahu has said strikes on Lebanon are not part of the ceasefire plan, while Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticised Israel’s position, saying the US must choose between a ceasefire and continued war through Israel.

Hezbollah Claims Retaliatory Strike

Ahead of the proposed talks, Hezbollah said it targeted Israel’s Ashdod naval base in response to Israeli attacks.

“In response to the enemy's violation of the ceasefire and its repeated attacks on Beirut, and after the Resistance adhered to the ceasefire while the enemy did not, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted... the naval base in the port of Ashdod with missiles,” the group said in a statement.