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HomeNewsIndiaIndia-China ties: Important to show sensitivity to each other's issues of 'core concern', NSA Doval tells Wang

India-China ties: Important to show sensitivity to each other's issues of 'core concern', NSA Doval tells Wang

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI): With India and China looking at repairing their ties, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval conveyed to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the need for showing sensitivity to each other's issues of "core concern.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI): With India and China looking at repairing their ties, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval conveyed to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the need for showing sensitivity to each other's issues of "core concern".

Doval held talks with Wang in New Delhi on Monday on the sidelines of a conclave of security officials of the BRICS nations.

NSA Doval underlined that "stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations will contribute to enhanced trust and deeper understanding between the two sides", External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

"The NSA also emphasised the importance of sensitivity being consistently displayed to each other's issues of core concern," he said.

Jaiswal, however, didn't elaborate on the core issues.

The spokesperson added that this would be in keeping with our overall approach of mutual sensitivity, mutual interests and mutual respect.

In the meeting, the two sides reviewed the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The meeting came amid efforts by the two sides to rebuild the ties that came under severe strain following the over four-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

According to Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong, Wang said in the meeting that as the two economies with the largest populations, China and India should not only view bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, but also promote cooperation between the two countries from a global perspective.

"Both sides should take concrete actions to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, promote their respective development and revitalization through cooperation, and accelerate the modernization process of the Global South," he said.

"It is imperative to respect each other's core interests, properly handle sensitive issues, and place the China-India border issue in an appropriate position, so that it doesn't affect the overall situation of bilateral relations," Xu said on social media.

"The two sides should also actively guide all sectors of society to form a correct understanding, and lay a solid public opinion and social foundation for improving bilateral relations," he added.

China supports India in fulfilling its responsibilities as the rotating chair of BRICS, and is willing to join hands with India in promoting the development and growth of the BRICS mechanism. PTI MPB KVK KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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