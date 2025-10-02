India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Month-End, Boosting Trade And Tourism

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India and China have agreed to resume direct air services by the end of this month, a move that marks a significant step in restoring connectivity between the two nations. The Ministry of External Affairs announced the development on Thursday, following extensive discussions between civil aviation authorities and the recent ice-breaker meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

According to the ministry, technical-level talks have been ongoing since earlier this year to finalise a revised Air Services Agreement and restore direct flights. Under the new arrangement, designated carriers from both countries will be allowed to operate flights between agreed points starting with the winter schedule, subject to operational and commercial approvals.

IndiGo to Resume Key Routes

IndiGo confirmed it will resume services to mainland China, connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou with daily non-stop flights beginning 26 October 2025. Subject to regulatory clearances, the airline also plans to introduce direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou. Airbus A320neo aircraft will operate these routes, aimed at reviving trade, strategic business partnerships, and tourism.

Officials highlighted that the resumption of flights will facilitate people-to-people exchanges, which had been severely curtailed following the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing tensions along the India-China border. “Direct air connectivity will contribute towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges,” the ministry said.

Bridging a Four-Year Gap

Direct flights between India and China have been suspended for more than four years, disrupting business, tourism, and academic exchanges. The latest development signals a cautious thaw in relations, even as diplomatic engagement continues amid broader geopolitical and trade considerations, including ongoing US-India trade negotiations.

Analysts view the resumption of flights as part of incremental efforts by both governments to stabilise ties, rebuild confidence, and strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.