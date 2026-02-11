Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India, China Stress Border Peace; Beijing Says It Respects New Delhi's UNSC Ambitions

India, China Stress Border Peace; Beijing Says It Respects New Delhi’s UNSC Ambitions

China acknowledged India's UNSC aspirations. Both sides emphasised stabilising relations post-Galwan, resuming suspended services, and facilitating visa issuance and people-to-people exchanges.

By : Vishal Pandey | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 06:59 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met China’s Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu in New Delhi on Tuesday (February 10, 2026), with discussions focusing on maintaining peace along the border and reforms of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). During the meeting, China said it understands and respects India’s aspirations for permanent membership of the UNSC.

Both sides underlined the importance of stabilising India–China relations to ensure continued peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Ma Zhaoxu is on a visit to India from February 8 to 10 to attend the BRICS Sherpa meeting. During the talks, Misri also referred to the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and expressed hope for its further expansion.

Push For People-To-People Ties 

India and China agreed on the need to expedite the conclusion of the Air Services Agreement. The two sides also decided to continue taking practical steps to facilitate visa issuance and strengthen people-to-people exchanges. Emphasising the rapidly changing and complex global and international situation, the meeting noted that both countries should work together to effectively implement the common understanding reached between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India–China Ties Stabilising After Galwan Standoff

Tensions between India and China have eased in recent times following the Galwan Valley clash, with several services that had been completely suspended gradually resuming. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to move ties forward by enhancing exchanges between people and addressing concerns related to sensitive issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who met in New Delhi to discuss India-China relations?

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.

What were the main topics discussed during the meeting?

Discussions focused on maintaining peace along the border, reforms of the UNSC, and stabilizing bilateral relations.

What did China say regarding India's UNSC aspirations?

China stated it understands and respects India's aspirations for permanent membership in the UNSC.

What steps are being taken to strengthen people-to-people ties?

Both countries agreed to expedite the Air Services Agreement and take practical steps to facilitate visa issuance and strengthen exchanges.

Published at : 11 Feb 2026 06:59 AM (IST)
