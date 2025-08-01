India-China Border: BRO Builds Strategic All-Weather Highway Near Doklam In Bhutan's Haa Valley

To counter China's manoeuvres in the disputed Doklam region, India's Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed an all-weather highway leading to the strategic Bhutanese town of Haa (yes, that's the actual name—Haa). This national highway has been built from Wangcha in Bhutan to Haa. The town of Haa is the closest military base to Doklam.

Alongside the Royal Bhutan Army’s military cantonment, this location also hosts the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) training center. For the past five decades, under Project Dantak, BRO has been constructing roads, bridges, and tunnels in Bhutan. Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will inaugurate this highway on Friday (August 1), with BRO Director General Raghu Srinivasan in attendance.

A Web of Roads Near Doklam

China has built a network of roads and even military villages near Doklam in the Chumbi Valley, which can be converted into military barracks in case of conflict—especially in the Amo Chu Valley. Doklam is a strategically important plateau near the tri-junction of India, China, and Bhutan, which gained international attention in 2017 when Indian and Chinese troops stood face-to-face for 73 days. Both India and Bhutan consider it part of Bhutanese territory, whereas China claims it as an extension of its Chumbi Valley. This dispute isn't merely about borders—it concerns future strategic balance and regional dominance.

Doklam and the Siliguri Corridor

The Siliguri Corridor, also known as the “Chicken’s Neck,” is a narrow strip that connects India’s northeastern states with the rest of the country. It is only about 20–25 kilometers wide, and any disruption here could completely sever India's connectivity with the Northeast. China hasn’t just built roads in the Doklam area but has also started constructing fake villages—military-civilian dual-use settlements. These are designed to appear like regular villages but can be swiftly converted into military bases during emergencies. These villages are part of China’s “gray zone warfare” strategy—securing military advantages without engaging in open war.