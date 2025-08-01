Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndia-China Border: BRO Builds Strategic All-Weather Highway Near Doklam In Bhutan's Haa Valley

India-China Border: BRO Builds Strategic All-Weather Highway Near Doklam In Bhutan's Haa Valley

To counter China's Doklam build-up, India's BRO constructed an all-weather highway to Haa, Bhutan, near Doklam.

By : Neeraj Rajput | Edited By: Shivam Shandilya | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 04:03 PM (IST)

To counter China's manoeuvres in the disputed Doklam region, India's Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed an all-weather highway leading to the strategic Bhutanese town of Haa (yes, that's the actual name—Haa). This national highway has been built from Wangcha in Bhutan to Haa. The town of Haa is the closest military base to Doklam.

Alongside the Royal Bhutan Army’s military cantonment, this location also hosts the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) training center. For the past five decades, under Project Dantak, BRO has been constructing roads, bridges, and tunnels in Bhutan. Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will inaugurate this highway on Friday (August 1), with BRO Director General Raghu Srinivasan in attendance.

A Web of Roads Near Doklam

China has built a network of roads and even military villages near Doklam in the Chumbi Valley, which can be converted into military barracks in case of conflict—especially in the Amo Chu Valley. Doklam is a strategically important plateau near the tri-junction of India, China, and Bhutan, which gained international attention in 2017 when Indian and Chinese troops stood face-to-face for 73 days. Both India and Bhutan consider it part of Bhutanese territory, whereas China claims it as an extension of its Chumbi Valley. This dispute isn't merely about borders—it concerns future strategic balance and regional dominance.

Doklam and the Siliguri Corridor

The Siliguri Corridor, also known as the “Chicken’s Neck,” is a narrow strip that connects India’s northeastern states with the rest of the country. It is only about 20–25 kilometers wide, and any disruption here could completely sever India's connectivity with the Northeast. China hasn’t just built roads in the Doklam area but has also started constructing fake villages—military-civilian dual-use settlements. These are designed to appear like regular villages but can be swiftly converted into military bases during emergencies. These villages are part of China’s “gray zone warfare” strategy—securing military advantages without engaging in open war.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
Read
Published at : 01 Aug 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Highway In Bhutan Bhutan Highway India China India Updates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
India
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Entertainment
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day: ‘Saamne Se Kuch Hua Tha...'
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget