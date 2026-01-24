Republic Day 2026: Are We Getting Number Wrong? Is It 77th Or 78th On January 26?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As January 26 approaches, preparations are in full swing across the country to mark Republic Day, one of India’s most significant national occasions. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution and India’s formal transition into a sovereign, democratic republic, a milestone distinct from the country’s Independence Day.

While India attained freedom from British rule on August 15, 1947, the Constitution came into force more than two years later, on January 26, 1950. That date is observed annually as Republic Day.

From Independence To Republic: How January 26 Gained Significance

Soon after independence, a Drafting Committee was constituted to frame India’s Constitution, with Dr B R Ambedkar serving as its chairman. The exhaustive drafting process concluded on November 26, 1949, a date now observed as Constitution Day.

The Constitution was formally enforced on January 26, 1950, when India declared itself a republic. That day became the first Republic Day, marking the beginning of the annual observance.

Based on this timeline, 2026 will mark the 77th Republic Day, counting forward from the first celebration in 1950. Official government agencies, including the Press Information Bureau, have confirmed that this year’s celebrations are designated as the 77th Republic Day.

Republic Day 2026: Parade, Tableaux & Rehearsals

The scale of the celebrations reflects the importance of the occasion. According to an official press release, “A total of 30 tableaux — 17 from States/Union Territories and 13 from Ministries/Departments/Services — will roll down the Kartavya Path in New Delhi during the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026.”

Preparations are already underway at Kartavya Path, with multiple rounds of rehearsals in progress. The Beating Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal is scheduled for January 28, followed by the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29, which traditionally marks the formal conclusion of Republic Day events.

Global Spotlight: EU Leaders To Attend Celebrations

Adding diplomatic significance to this year’s celebrations, India will host high-profile guests from the European Union. António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will attend the Republic Day event, highlighting India’s expanding global partnerships and strategic ties with Europe.

Why It Is 77th Republic Day — Not 78th

Confusion often arises over whether 2026 should be counted as the 77th or 78th Republic Day. The answer lies in simple arithmetic: since January 26, 1950, was the first Republic Day, 2026 marks the completion of 76 years and the commencement of the 77th observance.

The 1947 Date Dilemma

The significance of January 26 predates the Constitution. When Britain decided to transfer power in 1947, the last Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, chose August 15 as Independence Day because it coincided with the second anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.

January 26, a date already associated with the freedom movement, was sidelined. That symbolic loss was corrected three years later when the Constitution came into force on January 26, restoring the date’s historic importance and securing its place as Republic Day.