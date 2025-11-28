India Boosts Naval Power: Seals Rs 7,995 Crore Deal For Seahawk Helicopter Support

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) India on India sealed a Rs 7,995 crore deal with the US as part of "follow on support" package for Indian Navy's fleet of 24 Seahawk helicopters for five years.

The signing of the contract came amid some strain in ties between the two countries after US President Donald Trump slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in late August.

The defence ministry said it signed Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) with the US for sustainment support of the MH60R helicopter fleet through follow-on support and supply for five years at an approximate value of Rs 7,995 crore.

MH-60R, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corporation, is an all-weather helicopter designed to support multiple missions with state of the art avionics and sensors.

The LOAs were inked under the foreign military sales programme of the US.

India had signed an agreement with the US for procurement of 24-MH 60Rs in February 2020. The MH 60R Seahawk is a maritime variant of the Blackhawk helicopter.

The sustainment support is a comprehensive package which includes provisioning of spares, support equipment, product support, training and technical support, repair and replenishment of components, according to the defence ministry.

It also provides for setting up of intermediate level component repairs and periodic maintenance inspection facilities in India for the choppers.

"In-country development of these facilities will ensure capability build-up in the long run and reduced dependence on the US government, thus aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the ministry said.

"This would further lead to indigenous product and services development through MSMEs (Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) and other Indian firms," it said in a statement.

The defence ministry said sustainment support would significantly enhance the operational availability and maintainability of the MH60R helicopters, which also have anti-submarine warfare capability.

"In addition, the support would enable the operation of these helicopters from dispersed locations as well as ships, ensuring optimal performance during all their primary and secondary missions," it said.

The first three MH-60R helicopters were delivered to India in 2021.

