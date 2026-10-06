INDIA Bloc Protest: Rahul Gandhi Tries To Enter ECI Office; Priyanka Gandhi, Venugopal Detained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Gandhi and leaders were detained during protest.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi tried to enter the Election Commission of India (ECI) office on Tuesday along with other opposition MPs during the INDIA bloc's protest march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He was briefly detained by police today during the protest and was later released.

After being prevented from entering Nirvachan Sadan, Congress leaders staged a sit-in outside the Election Commission offices. The INDIA bloc MPs had marched from Parliament towards the ECI headquarters, demanding Kumar's resignation.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party General Secretary KC Venugopal and several other INDIA bloc leaders near the NITI Aayog office, where Delhi Police had barricaded the route to prevent the opposition parliamentarians from reaching Nirvachan Sadan.

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Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee Climb Atop Police Barricades

The protest witnessed dramatic scenes earlier in the day when Rahul Gandhi, TMC leader Abhisehk Banerjee, and other INDIA bloc MPs climbed atop heavy iron barriers near the NITI Aayog office as they continued their march towards the ECI headquarters. Gandhi was seen waving the tricolour while atop the barricades.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and other MPs also climbed the barricades as police tried to stop the march along the high-security corridor leading to Nirvachan Sadan.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule were among the opposition leaders who participated in the protest. Priyanka Gandhi was also seen sitting on top of the barricade ahead of her detention.

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INDIA Bloc Raises Slogans

As the march progressed, INDIA bloc leaders and supporters raised slogans demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesting MPs later sat near the NITI Aayog office.

Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at the Chief Election Commissioner in a post on X, saying, “Gyanesh, it’s done, bro. Time to resign.”

Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties participated in the march and raised their concerns before the Election Commission. The protest is part of the Opposition's broader "Save Democracy" campaign, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the poll panel.

The latest march to Nirvachan Sadan comes amid the ongoing political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission over electoral roll-related issues.