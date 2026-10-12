Delhi Traffic Curbs, 6 Metro Stations Shut As Rahul Gandhi To Lead March Against CEC Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi calls for march over alleged electoral malpractices.

Key demands include SIR scrapping, EVM removal, CEC ouster.

Gandhi urged all citizens and parties to join march.

Traffic diversions and six Metro stations to close Monday.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has announced a march to the Supreme Court on Monday, October 12, to submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), demanding an end to alleged vote theft, the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the removal of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Calling on opposition parties, civil society groups and citizens to join the march, Gandhi said participants should come together as Indians, setting aside differences of political affiliation, gender, caste, community and state.

The announcement comes amid ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital. The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory warning of possible diversions and restrictions across several key stretches on Monday, while the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the temporary closure of entry and exit at six metro stations from 6 am to 4 pm due to security reasons.

Rahul Gandhi Appeals To Citizens To Join March

Gandhi announced the march in a video posted on social media platform X on Sunday, October 11. Referring to the youth who took to the streets in Delhi to stage a peaceful protest, he alleged that they were assaulted by police personnel and BJP workers.

“You saw yesterday that the country's youth came out on the streets in Delhi to protest peacefully. Their hearts were filled with love, not hatred or anger, but they were beaten up by both the police and BJP goons. This is not the India we want,” Gandhi said.

He urged people from across the country, including leaders of opposition parties and members of civil society, to join the march. Gandhi said the demonstration would bring together those who believe in democracy and want to defend the Constitution, regardless of their political or social identities.

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What Are Rahul Gandhi's Demands To The CJI?

Gandhi said the participants would approach the Chief Justice of India and submit a memorandum outlining their demands on behalf of the country.

“We will all go to the Chief Justice of India and submit a memorandum to him on behalf of the country,” he said, listing four demands: stopping alleged vote theft, ending the SIR exercise, removing EVMs and removing CEC Gyanesh Kumar from office.

The announcement places electoral processes and the Election Commission's functioning at the centre of the proposed demonstration. Gandhi has called on citizens who believe in the Constitution to join the march and collectively press for the demands.

Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want. Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us. We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court. कल दिल्ली में देश का युवा शांतिपूर्ण विरोध के लिए सड़कों पर उतरा। उनके दिलों में नफ़रत या गुस्सा नहीं, मोहब्बत थी। लेकिन उन्हें पुलिस और BJP के गुंडों, दोनों ने पीटा। ऐसा भारत हम नहीं चाहते। कल, सोमवार 12 अक्टूबर को, हम भारतीय होने के नाते सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक मार्च करेंगे। पार्टी, महिला-पुरुष, जाति, समुदाय और राज्य की हर दीवार से ऊपर उठकर, हम सब एक साथ चलेंगे। देश का युवा, तमाम विपक्षी दल, सिविल सोसाइटी और लोकतंत्र में विश्वास रखने वाले, भारत के संविधान के साथ खड़े सभी लोग हमारे साथ चलेंगे। हम देश की ओर से मुख्य न्यायाधीश को एक ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे। हमारी माँग है - वोट चोरी बंद हो, SIR पर रोक लगे और ज्ञानेश कुमार इस्तीफ़ा दें। नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह, अजित डोभाल और मोहन भागवत भारत की आवाज़ को दबा नहीं सकते। ये कायर हमें डरा नहीं सकते। इन्हें पीछे हटना ही होगा। हम सब साथ चलेंगे - मोहब्बत, भाईचारे और देशभक्ति के साथ। डरो मत। कल पूरा भारत सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक मार्च करेगा। #ChaloDilli — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 11, 2026

Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval

Gandhi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

He alleged that the four could not suppress the voice of India and urged people not to be afraid. “Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot suppress the voice of India. There is no need to be afraid. These cowards cannot do anything to us,” he said.

Calling for the march to be conducted with love, brotherhood and patriotism, Gandhi said those participating should stand together without fear. He also asserted that those attempting to silence them would eventually have to step aside.

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Delhi Traffic Advisory: Diversions Likely At Key Junctions

The Delhi Police have warned that traffic movement could be affected at several stretches across the capital on October 12 in view of the prevailing law and order situation. Dynamic diversions and restrictions may be introduced during the day depending on ground conditions.

The advisory lists several major junctions and roads where commuters may face disruptions, including Panchkuian Roundabout, Mandi House Roundabout, Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk, Lodhi Road Flyover and the Neela Gumbad Roundabout.

Other stretches listed include Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, the areas beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers, the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Rail Bhawan Roundabout, Patel Chowk Roundabout, RML Hospital Roundabout and several junctions around Connaught Place. Commuters have been advised to account for possible delays and diversions.

Delhi Metro Shuts Entry, Exit At Six Stations

The DMRC has announced that entry and exit facilities at six metro stations will remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on Monday due to security reasons. The affected stations are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road.

“Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026,” the DMRC said in a social media post.

The corporation added that security agencies would review the situation and issue further updates if necessary. However, interchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations during the closure.