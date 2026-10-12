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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Traffic Curbs, 6 Metro Stations Shut As Rahul Gandhi To Lead March Against CEC Today

Delhi Traffic Curbs, 6 Metro Stations Shut As Rahul Gandhi To Lead March Against CEC Today

Ahead of the march, Delhi Police warned of traffic diversions, while six metro stations face temporary entry and exit closures from 6 am to 4 pm.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 06:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi calls for march over alleged electoral malpractices.
  • Key demands include SIR scrapping, EVM removal, CEC ouster.
  • Gandhi urged all citizens and parties to join march.
  • Traffic diversions and six Metro stations to close Monday.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has announced a march to the Supreme Court on Monday, October 12, to submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), demanding an end to alleged vote theft, the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the removal of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Calling on opposition parties, civil society groups and citizens to join the march, Gandhi said participants should come together as Indians, setting aside differences of political affiliation, gender, caste, community and state.

The announcement comes amid ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital. The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory warning of possible diversions and restrictions across several key stretches on Monday, while the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the temporary closure of entry and exit at six metro stations from 6 am to 4 pm due to security reasons.

Rahul Gandhi Appeals To Citizens To Join March

Gandhi announced the march in a video posted on social media platform X on Sunday, October 11. Referring to the youth who took to the streets in Delhi to stage a peaceful protest, he alleged that they were assaulted by police personnel and BJP workers.

“You saw yesterday that the country's youth came out on the streets in Delhi to protest peacefully. Their hearts were filled with love, not hatred or anger, but they were beaten up by both the police and BJP goons. This is not the India we want,” Gandhi said.

He urged people from across the country, including leaders of opposition parties and members of civil society, to join the march. Gandhi said the demonstration would bring together those who believe in democracy and want to defend the Constitution, regardless of their political or social identities.

ALSO READ | CJI Surya Kant Declines Meeting With Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Ahead Of Opposition March To Supreme Court

What Are Rahul Gandhi's Demands To The CJI?

Gandhi said the participants would approach the Chief Justice of India and submit a memorandum outlining their demands on behalf of the country.

“We will all go to the Chief Justice of India and submit a memorandum to him on behalf of the country,” he said, listing four demands: stopping alleged vote theft, ending the SIR exercise, removing EVMs and removing CEC Gyanesh Kumar from office.

The announcement places electoral processes and the Election Commission's functioning at the centre of the proposed demonstration. Gandhi has called on citizens who believe in the Constitution to join the march and collectively press for the demands.

Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval

Gandhi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

He alleged that the four could not suppress the voice of India and urged people not to be afraid. “Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot suppress the voice of India. There is no need to be afraid. These cowards cannot do anything to us,” he said.

Calling for the march to be conducted with love, brotherhood and patriotism, Gandhi said those participating should stand together without fear. He also asserted that those attempting to silence them would eventually have to step aside.

ALSO READ | ‘We Will Hit The Streets Again’: Dipke Says He Hasn’t Signed Bond Promising Not To Protest

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Diversions Likely At Key Junctions

The Delhi Police have warned that traffic movement could be affected at several stretches across the capital on October 12 in view of the prevailing law and order situation. Dynamic diversions and restrictions may be introduced during the day depending on ground conditions.

The advisory lists several major junctions and roads where commuters may face disruptions, including Panchkuian Roundabout, Mandi House Roundabout, Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk, Lodhi Road Flyover and the Neela Gumbad Roundabout.

Other stretches listed include Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, the areas beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers, the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Rail Bhawan Roundabout, Patel Chowk Roundabout, RML Hospital Roundabout and several junctions around Connaught Place. Commuters have been advised to account for possible delays and diversions.

Delhi Metro Shuts Entry, Exit At Six Stations

The DMRC has announced that entry and exit facilities at six metro stations will remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on Monday due to security reasons. The affected stations are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road.

“Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026,” the DMRC said in a social media post.

The corporation added that security agencies would review the situation and issue further updates if necessary. However, interchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations during the closure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of Rahul Gandhi's march to the Supreme Court?

Rahul Gandhi announced a march to the Supreme Court on October 12. He plans to submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India with several demands concerning electoral processes.

What demands will Rahul Gandhi submit to the Chief Justice of India?

Gandhi's demands include stopping alleged vote theft, scrapping the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, removing EVMs, and ousting CEC Gyanesh Kumar. These are outlined in the memorandum.

How will the march impact public services in Delhi on October 12?

Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for possible diversions and restrictions. Additionally, DMRC will close entry and exit at six metro stations from 6 am to 4 pm due to security reasons.

Who is Rahul Gandhi asking to join the march?

Gandhi urged opposition parties, civil society groups, and citizens to join. He called for participants to come together as Indians, setting aside political and social differences.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 06:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Delhi Protest Today Rahul Gandhi INDIA BLOC CEC Gyanesh Kumar : Rahul Gandhi
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