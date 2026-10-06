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English NewsNewsIndiaINDIA Bloc Protest Live: Rahul, Priyanka Detained As Oppn Unite Forces Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

INDIA Bloc Protest Live: Rahul, Priyanka Detained As Oppn Unite Forces Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The dispute centres on Election Commission's SIR of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have alleged irregularities in the revision process and questioned changes involving voter enrolment.

Written By : Bharathi SP  | Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 12:12 PM (IST)

LIVE

INDIA Bloc Protest Live Congress SP Rahul, Priyanka Detained Oppn Unite CEC Gyanesh Kumar Resign INDIA Bloc Protest Live: Rahul, Priyanka Detained As Oppn Unite Forces Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The Opposition has been demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and has linked the campaign to its objections over the ongoing SIR exercise.
Source : ABP

Background

Opposition INDIA bloc MPs on Tuesday marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi, escalating their protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of "vote theft". The march is part of a wider Opposition campaign seeking action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters included Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other Opposition MPs. Police stopped the march before it could reach the ECI office, after which the leaders staged a protest near NITI Aayog.

March Stopped Near ECI

The INDIA bloc had planned to take the protest from Parliament to Nirvachan Sadan, the ECI headquarters. However, the march was halted by security personnel before the leaders could reach the poll panel's office.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav were among those who subsequently joined the sit-in. Some Samajwadi Party leaders were seen climbing barricades as protesters raised slogans including "vote chor, gaddi chhod".

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Election Commission Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi AKhilesh Yadav INDIA Bloc Protest 'Gyanesh Kumar' : Rahul Gandhi INDIA Bloc Protets
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