Opposition INDIA bloc MPs on Tuesday marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi, escalating their protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of "vote theft". The march is part of a wider Opposition campaign seeking action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters included Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other Opposition MPs. Police stopped the march before it could reach the ECI office, after which the leaders staged a protest near NITI Aayog.

March Stopped Near ECI

The INDIA bloc had planned to take the protest from Parliament to Nirvachan Sadan, the ECI headquarters. However, the march was halted by security personnel before the leaders could reach the poll panel's office.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav were among those who subsequently joined the sit-in. Some Samajwadi Party leaders were seen climbing barricades as protesters raised slogans including "vote chor, gaddi chhod".