Delhi Cop Alleges He Was Bitten, Uniform Torn During INDIA Bloc Protest; 3 FIRs Registered

A Delhi Police constable has alleged that he was assaulted, scratched and bitten by protesters during the INDIA bloc demonstration near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, prompting police to register three FIRs in connection with the incident. Constable Ankit Kasana, posted at Parliament Street police station, said he was deployed for crowd-control duty when the situation became tense following the detention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Police said the cases relate to alleged assault on personnel, obstruction of government work and misbehaviour, among other offences.

Constable Recounts Clash

Kasana told ANI that the situation intensified around 6:30 PM as police attempted to clear the way for Gandhi's vehicle after his detention. "Yesterday around 6:30, when we were at our duty points, there was a detention going on there," Kasana said.

According to his account, protesters repeatedly prevented the vehicle from moving. He alleged that some demonstrators lay down in front of the car, while others stopped and pushed it. A private vehicle also allegedly blocked its movement.

Kasana said he was subsequently surrounded by around 30 to 35 men and women. He alleged that the protesters abused him, tore his uniform, scratched him with their fingernails and bit him.

He further alleged that some people attempted to "hijack" the vehicle and forcibly take its keys. Kasana said he intervened before an Inspector took control of the vehicle and began reversing it to facilitate Gandhi's safe movement.

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'Grabbed My Collar'

Describing the alleged assault, Kasana said he was targeted after protesters noticed that he was alone while Gandhi remained inside the vehicle.

"As soon as they saw I was alone and sir was inside, someone grabbed my collar from behind, tore my uniform, and broke my button too," he said.

Kasana was subsequently taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for a medical examination.

Despite describing the alleged assault, the constable said police personnel would continue to maintain restraint while performing their duties. "No matter how much they harass us or abuse us, we won't be aggressive. We'll do our duty peacefully," he said. "We have to maintain law and order, and we'll make sure we do."

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Three FIRs Filed

Delhi Police said three FIRs have been registered in connection with Wednesday's protest and indicated that additional cases could follow.

The FIRs include provisions concerning alleged assault of police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling, and misbehaviour with police officials.

Police said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been named in the details of the FIRs registered so far.

The allegations contained in the cases will be subject to investigation.

Why Opposition Took To Streets

The incident occurred during an INDIA bloc demonstration over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Opposition MPs had attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar while raising allegations of irregularities in the SIR exercise and demanding action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi Police stopped the march before the protesters could proceed to the designated location.

Rahul Gandhi was among the leaders detained during the demonstration. He was taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station after protesters were prevented from moving ahead.

Visuals from the protest showed Gandhi attempting to open a barricaded gate as police personnel stopped the demonstrators. Following his detention, he waved towards the media and flashed a victory sign.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained during the protest and taken to Chhatrasal Stadium Police Station.