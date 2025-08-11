INDIA Bloc MPs' Face-Off With Police During 'Vote Chori' March To EC Office: Watch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaINDIA Bloc MPs' Face-Off With Police During 'Vote Chori' March To EC Office: Watch

INDIA bloc leaders marched from Parliament to the EC, protesting Bihar’s voter list revision and alleged fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 12:12 PM (IST)

In Delhi, INDIA bloc leaders assembled at Parliament’s Makar Dwar, where they sang the National Anthem before beginning a march to the Election Commission of India. The protest is against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and alleged “voter fraud” during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

All the protesting oppn MPs stopped by police barricades at Transport Bhawan to prevent them from moving forward to EC headquarters. The police has stopped them and some of the MPs can be seen sitting on the road, and some can be seem jumping over the barricades.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc gathered at Parliament’s Makar Dwar on Friday morning, singing the National Anthem before setting off on a march to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The protest targets the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and alleges “voter chori” (vote theft) during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

More than 300 MPs from 25 Opposition parties, led by the Congress, are participating in the march. However, the Delhi Police stated that no formal permission has been sought for the protest.

The demonstration comes a day after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and the ECI of colluding in a “huge criminal fraud” during the general elections, citing irregularities found in a Karnataka constituency. “It’s a crime against the Constitution,” Gandhi said on Thursday.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain alleged that police were preventing MPs from meeting the Election Commission. “More than 300 MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are marching here. Police are arresting MPs and not allowing us to meet the EC,” he claimed.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
INDIA BLOC DELHI Vote Chori
