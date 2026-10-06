INDIA Bloc MPs Begin March To EC Office Seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

Opposition MPs belonging to the INDIA bloc began their march from Parliament to the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

Security was tightened around Parliament and the Election Commission office ahead of the planned protest, with barricades erected and security personnel deployed well before the MPs began assembling.

The opposition leaders gathered at Makar Dwar before beginning their march towards Nirvachan Sadan at around 11 am. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, his Lok Sabha counterpart Rahul Gandhi, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are among those participating in the march.

Opposition Questions Security Arrangements

Ahead of the march, opposition MPs criticised the heavy security deployment and renewed their demand for Kumar's resignation. They cited the Supreme Court's recent observations regarding changes to Form 6, the statutory form used for voter enrolment.

Congress MP Imran Masood accused the CEC of undermining public confidence in the Election Commission.

“The entire country trusted the institution that Gyanesh Kumar headed and took pride in its impartiality. Questions were never raised about its credibility. One person has broken that trust,” Masood told PTI Videos.

He further alleged that a wider “nexus” was operating and said the opposition would question Kumar, while BJP chief ministers would also be asked to respond.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said the Supreme Court's observations had strengthened the opposition's objections to the additional declaration attached to Form 6 during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He alleged that the Election Commission's September 26 statement claiming that the Form 6 process had been upheld by the Supreme Court was misleading.

The CPI leader also accused Kumar of misleading the public and referred to him as a “Cheating Election Commissioner”. He said opposition parties had been protesting against the provisions since 2025 and would intensify their campaign.

Sanjay Raut Questions Heavy Security

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also questioned the deployment of security forces ahead of the march, stressing that the MPs planned to protest peacefully.

“We are MPs. We are members of Parliament. We are also citizens of this country. Why is there a need to deploy such a large force to stop us? We will walk and go. We are unarmed,” Raut said.

He claimed that personnel from the Border Security Force and CISF had been deployed and that security had also been increased outside the residences of ministers.

Raut further accused the CEC of misleading the public about the Supreme Court's position on Form 6 and said Kumar had “no moral right” to remain in office.

What Did Supreme Court Say On Form 6?

The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it had not approved any modified version of Form 6. The court said it would examine records maintained by the Election Commission to determine whether changes had been made to the form and who had authorised them.

The observations came during the hearing of a petition challenging what was alleged to be unilateral action by Kumar.

The Election Commission, in its September 26 statement, had said the declaration attached to Form 6 for the SIR exercise had been upheld by the Supreme Court. It had also stated that forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, would continue to be used outside the SIR period.

The proposed march comes amid the opposition's broader campaign over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and reports of differences within the three-member Election Commission.

The poll panel has rejected suggestions of an internal split and maintained that decisions related to the SIR exercise were taken unanimously.