Divide In INDIA Bloc? SP Says Congress Did Not Invite Its Leaders To Kharge’s Lunch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The lunch followed MPs' protest, detentions near EC.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) was notably absent from the INDIA bloc lunch hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Wednesday. The lunch at Sagar Ratna restaurant in Janpath was held a day after opposition MPs marched towards the Election Commission office and were detained by Delhi Police. No SP MP or senior leader had arrived at the gathering, according to information available at the time of reporting.

'Our Leaders Not Invited'

According to sources, the Samajwadi Party has said that its leaders were not invited by the Congress for the lunch. The Congress has not, so far, publicly clarified the reported issue over the invitation.

Kharge had invited INDIA bloc MPs for the lunch as opposition parties sought to maintain coordination following Tuesday’s confrontation with police.

The INDIA bloc MPs had marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission office on Tuesday, protesting against issues concerning the electoral process. Police stopped the march near Parliament Marg by putting up barricades, after which several opposition leaders and MPs staged a sit-in.

Delhi Police detained around 260 people during the protest, including 10 MPs from the INDIA bloc. Those detained were later released.

Among the opposition leaders present during Tuesday’s demonstration were Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of the Trinamool Congress.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi To Protest At Jantar Mantar Today, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar Must Resign

Rahul, Priyanka Detained

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra later continued their protest inside the All India Radio building complex. They remained there for around eight hours before Delhi Police detained them by force.

The developments followed growing opposition criticism of the Election Commission and the functioning of the electoral system. The INDIA bloc has been seeking to maintain a united front as it plans its next steps.

Sources said INDIA bloc MPs had also been asked to remain in Delhi on Wednesday. Against that backdrop, Kharge’s lunch was seen as an important opportunity for opposition parties to coordinate their strategy and discuss the next phase of their campaign.

However, the absence of the Samajwadi Party from the lunch could draw attention, particularly given Akhilesh Yadav’s participation in Tuesday’s protest.

Also Read: 'Pack Your Bags, Will Be A Long Fight': CJP's Saurav Das Informs Delhi Police Of Oct 10 Protest Against CEC