India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaDivide In INDIA Bloc? SP Says Congress Did Not Invite Its Leaders To Kharge’s Lunch

Divide In INDIA Bloc? SP Says Congress Did Not Invite Its Leaders To Kharge’s Lunch

The Samajwadi Party was absent from Mallikarjun Kharge’s INDIA bloc lunch in Delhi, held a day after opposition MPs were detained during a march to the EC.

Written By : Ankit Gupta, Vishal Pandey |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The lunch followed MPs' protest, detentions near EC.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) was notably absent from the INDIA bloc lunch hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Wednesday. The lunch at Sagar Ratna restaurant in Janpath was held a day after opposition MPs marched towards the Election Commission office and were detained by Delhi Police. No SP MP or senior leader had arrived at the gathering, according to information available at the time of reporting. 

'Our Leaders Not Invited'

According to sources, the Samajwadi Party has said that its leaders were not invited by the Congress for the lunch. The Congress has not, so far, publicly clarified the reported issue over the invitation.

Kharge had invited INDIA bloc MPs for the lunch as opposition parties sought to maintain coordination following Tuesday’s confrontation with police.

The INDIA bloc MPs had marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission office on Tuesday, protesting against issues concerning the electoral process. Police stopped the march near Parliament Marg by putting up barricades, after which several opposition leaders and MPs staged a sit-in.

Delhi Police detained around 260 people during the protest, including 10 MPs from the INDIA bloc. Those detained were later released.

Among the opposition leaders present during Tuesday’s demonstration were Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of the Trinamool Congress.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi To Protest At Jantar Mantar Today, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar Must Resign

Rahul, Priyanka Detained

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra later continued their protest inside the All India Radio building complex. They remained there for around eight hours before Delhi Police detained them by force.

The developments followed growing opposition criticism of the Election Commission and the functioning of the electoral system. The INDIA bloc has been seeking to maintain a united front as it plans its next steps.

Sources said INDIA bloc MPs had also been asked to remain in Delhi on Wednesday. Against that backdrop, Kharge’s lunch was seen as an important opportunity for opposition parties to coordinate their strategy and discuss the next phase of their campaign.

However, the absence of the Samajwadi Party from the lunch could draw attention, particularly given Akhilesh Yadav’s participation in Tuesday’s protest.

Also Read: 'Pack Your Bags, Will Be A Long Fight': CJP's Saurav Das Informs Delhi Police Of Oct 10 Protest Against CEC

Published at : 07 Oct 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi AKhilesh Yadav INDIA Bloc Protest : Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Why Is Ex-CEC Rajiv Kumar's Name Coming Up Amid Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar?
Why Is Ex-CEC Rajiv Kumar's Name Coming Up Amid Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar?
India
'Pack Your Bags, Will Be A Long Fight': CJP's Saurav Das Informs Delhi Police Of Oct 10 Protest Against CEC
'Long Fight Ahead': CJP Notifies Delhi Police Of Oct 10 Protest, Urges Youth To Unite
India
SC Upholds Delhi HC Order Restraining Gujarati Newspaper From Using 'Saurashtra Aaj Tak' Name
SC Upholds Delhi HC Order Restraining Gujarati Newspaper From Using 'Saurashtra Aaj Tak' Name
India
'Duplicitous': DMK Questions Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Silence’ Over Tamil Nadu Voter Deletions During SIR
'Duplicitous': DMK Questions Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Silence’ Over Tamil Nadu Voter Deletions During SIR
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Politics: Kharge Hosts INDIA Bloc Lunch Meet as Opposition Plans Next Move on SIR and EC
Punjab Politics: CBI Summons Mann's OSD Again at 2:30 PM, AAP Plans Statewide Protest Over Raid
Varanasi Politics: Seva Sankalp Yatra Ends in Kashi as BJP Prepares Grand Rally With Yogi Adityanath
Punjab Politics: CBI Welcome Turns Controversial as Police Arrest Two Who Showered Flowers on CBI Team
Punjab Breaking: CBI Summons Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajveer Ghuman Amid Transfer-Posting Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget