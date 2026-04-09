Bangladesh Discusses Hasina's Extradition During Foreign Minister's Maiden Visit To India

The meeting aimed to rebuild momentum in ties between India and Bangladesh, expand cooperation across multiple sectors, and strengthen their overall relationship.
Bangladesh Discusses Hasina's Extradition, Bilateral Ties During Foreign Minister's Maiden Visit To India
Bangladesh raised the issue of the extradition of Sheikh Hasina during high-level talks in New Delhi, while both sides also discussed bilateral ties, visas, security and energy cooperation.
India and Bangladesh held an important round of talks in New Delhi on Wednesday, with both countries signalling interest in taking their relationship forward. The two sides also addressed sensitive political and security matters, including the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, who was on his maiden visit to India, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Humayun Kabir, foreign affairs adviser to Rahman, was also part of the meeting.
Focus On Rebuilding Momentum In Ties
During the discussion, both sides stressed the need to expand cooperation across multiple sectors and keep bilateral engagement moving ahead. They also exchanged views on major developments in the region and across the world.
India conveyed that it wants to work positively with Bangladesh’s new government and strengthen the overall relationship. The two sides agreed to use existing bilateral channels to explore ways to deepen cooperation, and more official-level meetings are expected soon.
Jaishankar later said the conversation covered several aspects of the India-Bangladesh partnership and added that both countries would stay in touch.
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Dhaka Outlines Its Foreign Policy Line
At the meeting, Rahman said the newly elected Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would follow a foreign policy guided by the idea of “Bangladesh First”. He said Dhaka would pursue ties on the basis of mutual trust, mutual respect and shared benefit.
Extradition Demand Figures Prominently
One of the sensitive matters raised by Bangladesh during the talks was the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Dhaka repeated its request that both be sent back to Bangladesh, where the International Crimes Tribunal has awarded them the death penalty in connection with the nationwide protests in July 2024, which toppled her government. India, however, did not publicly state any position on the extradition request in its official readout after the meeting, according to media reports. Its public message remained centred on engaging the new government in Dhaka and improving bilateral relations.
Pleased to host FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh and his delegation this afternoon.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 8, 2026
We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments.
Agreed to remain in close touch.@BDMOFA
🇮🇳 🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/qAf87w2cvr
Bangladesh also thanked India for detaining the suspected killers of Osman Hadi, an activist who was at the forefront of the July protests. Both sides agreed that those arrested would be returned to Bangladesh under the process laid down in the extradition treaty between the two sides.
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Visa relief may come soon
Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry said India indicated that the prolonged slowdown in visa issuance could be addressed shortly. According to Dhaka, Jaishankar said visas for Bangladeshi nationals, especially medical and business visas, are likely to become easier to obtain in the coming weeks, reported The Hindu.
Diesel, fertiliser and energy cooperation on agenda
Khalilur Rahman also met Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Bangladesh thanked India for the recent supply of 5,000 metric tonnes of high-speed diesel sent on March 10 amid the fuel crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict.
Dhaka also asked for larger supplies of diesel and fertiliser. Bangladesh said Puri responded positively and indicated that the Indian government would consider the request favourably. Puri later said the conversation included bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.
First such visit since change of power in Dhaka
Khalilur Rahman arrived in India on April 7 and is the first senior Bangladeshi leader to be hosted here for a bilateral visit since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024.
Apart from his meeting with Jaishankar and Puri, Rahman also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Humayun Kabir separately met BJP Foreign Affairs Department head Vijay Chauthaiwale and handed over a letter from Rahman addressed to BJP president Nitin Nabin.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the main purpose of the meeting between India and Bangladesh?
What sensitive matter did Bangladesh raise during the talks?
Bangladesh requested the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who were sentenced to death in absentia.
What was India's stance on the extradition request?
India did not publicly state a position on the extradition request in its official readout, focusing instead on engaging with the new government.
What changes can be expected regarding visas for Bangladeshi nationals?
India indicated that the slowdown in visa issuance could be addressed soon, with medical and business visas likely to become easier to obtain.
What areas of cooperation were discussed concerning essential supplies?
Discussions included diesel and fertilizer cooperation, with Bangladesh requesting larger supplies and India responding positively to the requests.