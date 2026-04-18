Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndia attends France- and UK-led summit on Strait of Hormuz

India attends France- and UK-led summit on Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI): India Friday joined a summit of dozens of countries that was hosted by France and the UK to deliberate securing the Strait of Hormuz for unimpeded shippin.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 12:15 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI): India Friday joined a summit of dozens of countries that was hosted by France and the UK to deliberate securing the Strait of Hormuz for unimpeded shipping.

New Delhi attended the summit as an observer. It is learnt that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented India. Misri had participated in a similar meeting through virtual mode that was organised by the UK on April 2.

Hours before the summit began, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi has been invited to participate in it.

The summit was held at the Élysée Palace in Paris and chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Iran's foreign minister says the Strait of Hormuz is "completely open" to commercial ships for the remainder of the ceasefire It took place shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz is "completely open" to commercial ships for the remainder of the ceasefire.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran," Araghachi said on X. PTI MPB VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking: akhilesh yadav attacks bjp over women quota bill and governance issues in lok sabha debate

Published at : 18 Apr 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 18 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India attends France- and UK-led summit on Strait of Hormuz
India attends France- and UK-led summit on Strait of Hormuz
India
Opposition 'Solely Against Women's Reservation': Home Minister Amit Shah's Sharp Attack In Lok Sabha
Opposition 'Solely Against Women's Reservation': Home Minister Amit Shah's Sharp Attack In Lok Sabha
India
Hisar: Dushyant Chautala alleges police intercepted his car, aimed pistol at him
Hisar: Dushyant Chautala alleges police intercepted his car, aimed pistol at him
India
Domestic help, accomplices hold family hostage in Delhi's Golf Links, flee with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh
Domestic help, accomplices hold family hostage in Delhi's Golf Links, flee with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: akhilesh yadav attacks bjp over women quota bill and governance issues in lok sabha debate
Breaking: dimple yadav questions govt intent on women reservation bill linking census and delimitation
Parliament Debate: harshimrat kaur badal raises strong objections over delimitation-linked women quota
Parliament Debate: tmc’s kalyan banerjee attacks parties over women’s representation and quota stance
Breaking: supreme court rejects anticipatory bail plea of congress leader pawan khera
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget