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English NewsNewsIndiaIndia Slams Pakistan At UNGA For Backing Terror In J&K, Reiterates Right To Self-Defence

India Slams Pakistan At UNGA For Backing Terror In J&K, Reiterates Right To Self-Defence

Speaking at the Sixth Committee, BJP MP Biplab Deb called for stronger international action against those who perpetrate, organise, finance or sponsor terrorism.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India accused Pakistan of fuelling terrorism in Jammu, Kashmir.
  • It called for stronger global action against terror sponsors.
  • India reiterated self-defense rights, rejected all forms of terrorism.

India has reiterated its firm position against cross-border terrorism at the United Nations General Assembly, with BJP MP and national general secretary Biplab Kumar Deb accusing Pakistan of actively fuelling terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the Sixth Committee of the 81st UN General Assembly, which deals with international legal matters, Deb stressed the need for stronger international action against terrorism, including those who organise, finance and sponsor terror attacks.

Deb said Pakistan had established base camps for terrorist organisations along the border and was actively supporting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He also strongly reiterated India’s right to defend itself against cross-border terrorism.

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India Seeks Accountability For Terror Attacks

The remarks came as India pressed for an international legal framework to hold accountable those responsible for terrorist attacks, including perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians last year, Deb said it was essential to ensure that all those behind such cross-border terrorism were held accountable.

The Resistance Front, a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, had taken responsibility for the attack.

India has maintained that Pakistan is a state sponsor of cross-border terrorism.

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Deb Reiterates India’s Right To Self-Defence

Following the Pahalgam attack, India retaliated against terrorist bases operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, according to the position outlined in the report.

At the UN, Deb reiterated India’s position that its right to protect its people against terrorism cannot be questioned.

The BJP leader also underlined India’s rejection of any distinction between different forms of terrorism.

“There can be no distinction between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ terrorism,” was the thrust of India’s position, with Deb stressing that there could be no justification for targeting civilians.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was India's main message at the UN General Assembly regarding terrorism?

India reiterated its firm opposition to cross-border terrorism and accused Pakistan of actively fueling terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. It also called for stronger international action against those who organize, finance, and sponsor terror attacks.

What actions did India accuse Pakistan of taking?

India accused Pakistan of establishing base camps for terrorist organizations along the border and actively supporting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. India has maintained that Pakistan is a state sponsor of cross-border terrorism.

Why did India emphasize the need for an international legal framework?

India pressed for an international legal framework to hold accountable those responsible for terrorist attacks, including perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors. This was in reference to attacks like the Pahalgam terror attack.

What is India's stance on different forms of terrorism?

India rejects any distinction between different forms of terrorism, stressing that there can be no 'good' or 'bad' terrorism. There can be no justification for targeting civilians.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Terrorism Pakistan Unga
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