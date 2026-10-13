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English NewsNewsIndiaIndia, America expanding cooperation across sectors: US ambassador Sergio Gor

India, America expanding cooperation across sectors: US ambassador Sergio Gor

Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI): India and America are expanding cooperation across sectors, including defence, IT and healthcare, with investments and joint initiatives creating significant opportunities for both countries, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 12:11 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI): India and America are expanding cooperation across sectors, including defence, IT and healthcare, with investments and joint initiatives creating significant opportunities for both countries, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday.

Speaking at a programme here to mark 250 years of America's Independence, Gor highlighted the growing partnership between the two countries, citing recent military exercises, defence cooperation and investments by US and Indian companies.

“India and the US have a great relationship, there’s so much happening; pick any sector and we're working together in it,” he said.

Pointing to recent developments in defence cooperation, Gor said the two countries conducted military exercises involving more than 500 troops during Exercise Tarang Shakti at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan.

On technology and investment, the envoy said companies from both countries were making significant progress, with investments flowing in both directions and some American firms setting up large production facilities in India.

“In terms of IT development, incredible things are happening in both directions, with investments in the US and some of our companies opening large production facilities here in India. It is an incredible opportunity,” Gor said.

Gor also underlined India's importance in the healthcare sector, particularly in the supply of generic medicines to the US.

“In healthcare, we import a significant amount of our generic pharmaceuticals from India. This is because we trust India,” he asserted.

Gor also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had a discussion last week, hinting at further developments in bilateral ties.

“PM Modi and President Trump spoke just last week; so stay tuned for what comes next,” he said.

Gor also highlighted the relationship between Kolkata and the US, noting that former President George Washington appointed Benjamin Joy as the first American Consul to the city way back in 1792.

Speaking on the occasion, US Consul General in Kolkata, Kathy Giles-Diaz, said, “It is a privilege to celebrate this historic 250th anniversary here in Kolkata. This is more than a commemoration of the past – it is a reaffirmation of the values of liberty, self-government, and unity that continue to unite the American people, and a reminder of the deep and growing ties between the US and India."

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal were also present at the event. PTI SCH RBT

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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