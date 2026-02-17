Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid out an ambitious roadmap for Artificial Intelligence as India hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, declaring that the country’s AI future will rest on three pillars, sovereignty, inclusivity and innovation.

Framing the summit around the guiding principle of “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhaye” (welfare for all, happiness for all), Modi said India envisions AI as a force that accelerates global development while remaining deeply human-centric.

“Technology exists to serve humanity, not replace it,” the prime minister said in an interview with news agency ANI, emphasising that AI must strengthen societies rather than disrupt them.

‘AI Must Remain Human-Centric’

The AI Impact Summit 2026 has brought together heads of state and government, ministers, global technology leaders and industry stakeholders to examine how artificial intelligence can drive inclusive growth, reinforce public systems and enable sustainable development.

Modi made it clear that India does not want to remain a passive participant in the AI revolution. “We are not just nurturing talent, but we are building the infrastructure, policy ecosystem and skills base required for India to move from participating in the AI revolution to shaping it,” he said.

He stressed that India’s IT sector should evolve beyond service delivery and lead in building AI products, platforms and solutions that serve both domestic and global markets. “I view AI as a force-multiplier which will further help us push the boundaries of what we thought possible,” he added.

India’s Global AI Ambition

Modi set a bold target: positioning India among the top three AI superpowers in the world, not only in consumption but in creation. He envisioned Indian AI models being deployed globally, serving billions in their native languages, and AI start-ups achieving valuations in the hundreds of billions while generating millions of high-quality jobs.

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat in AI means India writing its own code for the digital century,” he said.

Referring to the IndiaAI Mission, Modi noted that the initiative aims to ensure that technological development reflects Indian values, serves Indian citizens and establishes the country as a responsible AI leader on the global stage.

At a time when many nations fear that AI could widen inequalities, Modi argued that India is leveraging the technology to narrow social and economic divides. “India has the talent and entrepreneurial energy to become an AI powerhouse, not just as a consumer, but a creator,” he said.

Jobs, Responsibility and Global Standards

Addressing concerns about automation and employment, the prime minister said technological change does not eliminate work but transforms it. “Work does not disappear due to technology. Its nature changes and new types of jobs are created,” he said, adding that history shows innovation consistently opens new opportunities.

Even as AI enhances human capabilities, Modi underscored that decision-making must remain firmly in human hands. “While AI may enhance human capabilities, the ultimate responsibility for decision-making must always remain with human beings,” he said.

He also called for global cooperation in setting common principles and standards for AI governance, reflecting India’s push for a balanced and responsible digital order.

“My vision for AI in Aatmanirbhar Bharat rests on three pillars: sovereignty, inclusivity and innovation,” Modi said, reiterating that India’s technological journey must be self-reliant yet globally connected.