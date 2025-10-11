'No Involvement': India Denies Role In Afghanistan Press Meet Barring Women Journalists

India on Saturday distanced itself from the controversy surrounding Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s press conference in New Delhi, clarifying that it had "no role to play" in organizing the event that excluded women journalists.

India Says Event Was Organised By Afghan Officials

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the press meet, held on Friday at the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi, was arranged independently by the Afghan side. According to the ministry, the invitations were extended by Afghanistan’s Consul General in Mumbai to select journalists based in the capital for the minister’s visit.

Reiterating that the Indian government had no jurisdiction over the Afghan Embassy premises, the MEA emphasised that the event was not hosted or facilitated by any Indian authority.

Outrage Over Exclusion Of Women Journalists

The press conference triggered sharp criticism after it emerged that no women were allowed to attend. Several female journalists alleged they were prevented from entering despite adhering to the prescribed dress code. Many took to social media to voice their outrage, calling the move discriminatory and unacceptable in India’s democratic setting.

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has long faced global condemnation for its severe restrictions on women. Since returning to power in 2021, it has banned women from most forms of employment, prohibited girls from attending secondary and higher education, and even removed university courses such as Gender and Development, Human Rights, and Women’s Sociology.

Political Leaders Demand Government’s Clarification

Opposition leaders in India have seized upon the incident, demanding an explanation from the Centre.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the government, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify how such an incident could take place on Indian soil. "insult to some of India's most competent women was allowed in our country, a country whose women are its backbone and its pride" she asked.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram echoed her sentiments, expressing dismay over the exclusion of women journalists. "I am shocked that women were barred from attending the press conference addressed by Amir Khan Muttaqi. In my view, male journalists should have walked out in solidarity when they learned their female colleagues were excluded," he said.

Muttaqi’s Visit Marks Diplomatic Reset

Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a series of diplomatic engagements. A day later, he met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, marking what many see as a significant reset in India-Afghanistan relations.

During the meeting, Jaishankar announced that India’s Technical Mission in Kabul would be upgraded to a full-fledged embassy, a move welcomed by Muttaqi. "India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan," Jaishankar said, adding that New Delhi remains deeply invested in the nation’s progress.

He also highlighted ongoing Indian-backed projects in Afghanistan and announced six new initiatives aimed at supporting the country’s reconstruction and development.