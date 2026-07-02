In purported letter to CM Yadav, Vijayvargiya rues ‘non-cooperation’ and ‘neglect’

Indore, Jul 1 (PTI): The BJP was hit by a 'letter' controversy on Wednesday, with excerpts from a missive purportedly written by Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav claiming the ‘non-cooperation and neglect’ going viral and a future event of the CM being postponed due to a "busy schedule".

The opposition Congress claimed the letter is proof of growing internal strife in the ruling party.

When asked about a report published in a Hindi daily, Vijayvargiya told reporters, “I don’t know where you learned about this letter. You should ask the newspaper people where it came from and whether it’s true or false.” Pressed further for a reaction on Wednesday night, he evaded a direct answer, saying, "That (matter) is over. The chapter is closed." The political intrigue deepened at night when local MP Shankar Lalwani said an event in Indore, scheduled to be attended by the chief minister, Vijayvargiya, and another minister after two days, has been postponed due to the CM's "busy schedule".

The state Congress unit shared a clipping of a report published in the Hindi daily “Dainik Bhaskar,” containing excerpts from the purported letter, on social media and targeted the ruling BJP.

In the letter attributed to him, Vijayvargiya has alleged that his home district of Indore has been neglected in development projects and that he has faced only non-cooperation, neglect and opposition over the past two and a half years.

He also purportedly stated that he would raise the voice of Indore's people at a public platform if development issues concerning the city are not resolved.

According to the report, in the purported letter dated June 20 to Chief Minister Yadav, Vijayvargiya raised issues such as delays in Indore’s master plan, the relegation of Indore’s name in the Ujjain-Indore Metropolitan Region, and other development projects.

He purportedly wrote: “As the head of the state and the minister in charge of my home district, I expected cooperation from you. However, over the past two and a half years, I have received only non-cooperation, neglect and opposition.” The alleged letter further said, “Transfers within my department are being made without my knowledge. Far from accelerating Indore’s development, it is not even receiving its due rights. If these issues are not resolved, I will be forced to raise the voices of the people of Indore on a public platform.” The senior BJP leader holds the portfolios of Urban Development and Housing, and Parliamentary Affairs.

As political activity intensified over the alleged correspondence, Lalwani initially said CM Yadav would address a special dialogue programme in the city two days later, titled "Indore - the City of Hopes of Madhya Pradesh".

"Two ministers, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsiram Silawat, will also attend the programme, which will focus on Indore's rapid development under the double-engine government," he said.

However, hours later, Lalwani said that the event has been postponed due to the chief minister's busy schedule.

The opposition Congress targeted the BJP over the alleged letter with the Hindi saying “guru gud rah gaye, chele shakkar ban gaye! (the mentor has been left behind while the disciples have surged ahead)".

The rival party said, "Minister Vijayvargiya finally had to write to the CM, highlighting the neglect of Indore’s development. The public is dying in this battle for power and dominance.” Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Umang Singhar, and several Congress leaders have cited the purported letter as evidence of factionalism within the BJP.

They claimed that the people of the state are bearing the consequences of the BJP leaders’ alleged infighting.

MP Congress president Jitu Patwari said the letter is “public proof" of the internal strife in the BJP government, appealing to CM Yadav to respond publicly.

"If Kailash Vijayvargiya, one of the most senior ministers in the state government, is forced to write that he has received only non-cooperation, neglect, and opposition for the past two years, it raises serious questions about the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav," Patwari stated.

He said the letter reflected the lack of coordination within the government, alleging that CM Yadav has no control over his ministers and the administration.

"The letter is a public proof of growing dissatisfaction within the BJP regarding Chief Minister Yadav's leadership and brewing internal strife. The crisis of trust within the government has deepened," he alleged. PTI HWP MAS NR NSK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)