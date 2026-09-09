IMD Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Across Several States Till September 15

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fishermen advised caution in Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall across several parts of India between September 9 and 15, with heavy to extremely heavy rain expected in some regions. Northwest India is likely to see widespread spells, while central, eastern, northeastern, western and southern parts of the country will also receive varying intensity of rainfall. The weather department has issued warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain in several states.

Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings:



❖ The western end of monsoon trough is north of its normal position and eastern end is near its normal position at mean sea level.

❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over north Bay of Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh coast in lower &… pic.twitter.com/M6tfScPD8p September 9, 2026

Northwest & Central India

In Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, isolated to scattered rain is expected from September 9-15. Himachal Pradesh may receive similar rainfall from September 9-13, becoming fairly widespread to widespread on September 14-15. Uttarakhand is likely to see isolated to scattered rain on September 9-10 and September 15, with fairly widespread to widespread rain from September 11-14. Thunderstorms and lightning are possible from September 10-14, with heavy rain on September 10-13.

East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and Punjab may receive isolated to scattered rain throughout September 9-15. West Uttar Pradesh is likely to see rain from September 11-15, while West Rajasthan is expected to receive it from September 12-15. East Rajasthan may get rain on September 9 and from September 11-15.

Heavy rain is possible over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on September 14-15, while thunderstorms and lightning are expected over East Uttar Pradesh on September 9-10.

In West Madhya Pradesh, isolated to scattered rain is forecast for September 9-11, followed by fairly widespread to widespread rain from September 12-15, including heavy rain from September 12-14. East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha may see rain during September 9-10 and September 15, becoming fairly widespread to widespread from September 11-14. Heavy rain is likely in East Madhya Pradesh on September 11 and Vidarbha on September 12-13.

Chhattisgarh may receive rain on September 9, becoming widespread from September 10-15. Heavy rain is expected on September 10-11 and September 13, with very heavy rain possible on September 12.

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East & Northeast India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rain throughout September 9-15. Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha may see widespread rain from September 9-12, while Bihar is likely to receive it on September 9 before isolated to scattered rain continues through September 15.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim at various times during the period.

Heavy rain is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha. Odisha could see very heavy rain on September 9 and 11, and extremely heavy rainfall on September 10.

In the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive rain from September 9-15, becoming fairly widespread to widespread from September 11. Assam and Meghalaya may see widespread rain on September 9 and from September 11-15, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive widespread rain from September 9-13.

Thunderstorms and lightning are forecast across these states, with heavy rain possible over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Moderate to severe lightning activity is expected over Assam and Meghalaya on September 9.

West & South India

Konkan and Goa are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rain throughout September 9-15. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may see widespread rain from September 12-14, while Gujarat Region is likely to receive it on September 12-13 and September 14-15, and Saurashtra and Kutch from September 13-14. Heavy rain is possible over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Saurashtra and Kutch on September 13-14, Marathwada on September 12-13, and Gujarat Region from September 12-14.

In southern India, isolated to scattered rain is expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from September 9-15. Kerala may receive widespread rain from September 10-12, while Lakshadweep is likely to see widespread rain on September 10-11 and Telangana on September 11-12.

Heavy rain is forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on September 12, Kerala from September 10-12, and Telangana on September 11-12.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are possible over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema, while gusty winds are expected over Telangana. Strong surface winds are also forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema.

Heat & Sea Warning

Hot and humid conditions are likely over Kerala on September 9 and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 9-10.

For fishermen, the IMD has issued a warning for the Arabian Sea along and off the Somalia coast and adjoining parts of the southwest Arabian Sea until September 14, and along Oman’s coast and adjoining parts of the westcentral and northwest Arabian Sea on September 9-10.

In the Bay of Bengal, caution has been advised along and off the West Bengal, Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts, adjoining the northwest and westcentral Bay of Bengal, and over the Andaman Sea until September 12. The North Bay of Bengal also remains under warning on September 9.

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